Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital will have a job fair for affected employees of Bay Area Regional Medical Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Professional Office Building on its campus at 11914 Astoria Blvd. in Houston.
To RSVP or get more information, visit bit.ly/SoutheastCareerFair.
— Angela Wilson
