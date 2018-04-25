A Travis County judge ruled Tuesday in favor of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association in a longstanding lawsuit filed by five federal pilots seeking state licenses to guide vessels into local courts.
Judge Dustin Howell of the 459th District Court granted the pilots association’s motion for summary judgment and Gov. Greg Abbott’s plea to the jurisdiction.
Justin Renshaw, the attorney representing the five federal pilots, said Wednesday the decision was preliminary to an appeal.
“This is round one,” Renshaw said. “We’ll be moving forward once timing is ready.”
Renshaw filed a motion to try to force the judge to explain why he made the ruling, he said.
“This issue is so politically charged, no one wants to come out and say it,” Renshaw said. “That’s the big sticking point — how do you justify an admitted monopoly in light of what the Constitution says?”
Renshaw is challenging a long-standing practice of allowing harbor pilot associations in Texas to act as legal monopolies.
Renshaw initially filed the lawsuit in July 2017 in the 261st District Court in Travis County against the five members of the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Galveston County, arguing the group is facilitating an illegal monopoly.
The Board of Pilot Commissioners, a five-member panel appointed by the governor, has historically granted state licenses only to members of the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association.
The 16-member association charges a tariff on each foreign-flagged oil tanker, cruise passenger ship or other vessel its members pilot into or out of ports in the county.
Tariff rates and licenses must be approved by the pilot commissioners. The pilots association does not face competition, a system predicated on the belief that pilots vying for business might take unnecessary risks and cause unsafe waterways.
Paxton Crew, the attorney representing the pilots association, Wednesday said he was pleased with the decision.
“We knew this was part of the process and that they would fight it in appeal,” Crew said. “But the judge ruled pretty quickly.”
Howell, in his letter to the attorneys, asks for them to draft an order for him to sign to finalize matters before appeal.
