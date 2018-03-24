FRIENDSWOOD
The status of more than 100 homes in Friendswood that flooded during Hurricane Harvey remains as murky as Clear Creek.
It’s also not clear whether all the affected homeowners got letters from the city informing them that the Federal Emergency Management Agency labeled their structures as substantially damaged.
FEMA contractors determined that 114 homes in Friendswood had the specific label of “substantially damaged,” but that’s not the last word, Assistant City Manager Morad Kabiri said.
“It’s a very fluid situation,” Kabiri said.
The FEMA contractors made an initial assessment by walking up to exteriors of houses and did not go inside, he said.
If invited, the city would go inside a home and make its determination, but to be invited would mean that homeowners read the letter, Kabiri said. Some have extended the invitation and shared their insurance adjustment information, while others have already started rebuilding their homes, he said.
“Others have yet to get in touch with us,” Kabiri said.
City staff mailed letters to the 114 home addresses, spokesman Jeff Newpher said.
The letters explain what substantial damage means: the cost of restoring a structure to its previous condition would equal or exceed 50 percent of the market value of the structure before the damage occurred.
When the cost of the work reaches 50 percent, the structure must be brought into compliance with current ordinances and codes.
That can mean elevating a home or demolishing it in some cases, according to National Flood Insurance Program representatives.
But each situation is different. Each house has a different base surface elevation and each property owner has different insurance or no insurance, Kabiri said.
“A homeowner might make a conclusion based on something and never talk to us,” Kabiri said.
He wants to talk to them, and stresses they should call city hall, he said.
Several different grant programs and combinations of varying options are available, but if someone assumes they won’t qualify based on the specific numbers of a different homeowner, they won’t ask, he said.
Councilman Mike Foreman is concerned that residents also don’t know about other assistance available from community organizations for the same reason — no one is sure the people who need the information are checking their mail because they aren’t staying in the houses that flooded.
“It’s personal for me,” Foreman said.
Foreman, who is running for mayor, is rebuilding his house, which was flooded with 2.5 feet of water, he said. It’s not one of the 114 substantially damaged homes, but he’s concerned about the homeowners who haven’t contacted the city, he said.
“Homeowners need to reach out to the city manager’s office,” he said. “We are really just beginning the process. We need homeowner involvement.”
Friendswood officials estimated damage from Harvey, which caused massive flooding in late August, to be near $82.7 million citywide.
Damage to single-family houses in Friendswood was about $62.1 million. Of 2,410 single-family homes damaged, more than 190 were destroyed, with more than 48 inches of water inside, officials said.
Most of the 114 homes with substantial damage are along the northern bank of Clear Creek in Harris County, according to city data.
The Daily News requested the data Dec. 5, 2017, but city officials said it wasn’t public. A March 7 ruling from the Attorney General of Texas office found the city failed to demonstrate that the Federal Privacy Act applies to the addresses of the substantially damaged structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.