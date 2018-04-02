LEAGUE CITY
Crews are collecting a higher volume of brush and yard waste this spring in League City.
Freezing temperatures in January killed or damaged a substantial number of plants, adding to the extra piles of stems and branches, city officials said.
“Oleanders and certain types of palms seemed to have fared worst,” Assistant City Manager Bo Bass said.
Typical trimming and landscape maintenance that happens in spring creates more yard waste, but the dead fronds and bushes have increased the green waste.
To keep up with the extra debris, the city’s contractor Republic Waste Services scheduled extra pickups for green waste with a brush truck in addition to its regular trash pickups, the company said.
Both homeowners and business owners are generating more green waste this spring, Bass said.
The extra brush and yard trash could block drains and clog ditches, a concern for residents remembering and still recovering from Hurricane Harvey’s deluge and the resulting flood in late August.
“Green waste, including brush, that finds its way into the storm drainage system — whether through curb inlets into underground piping or in open roadside ditches — can obstruct stormwater flow,” Bass said.
Friendswood also is dealing with the spring ritual of collecting brush and yard waste.
To help that effort, the city’s annual Spring Sparkle event is April 14 at Friendswood’s Centennial Park, 2200 S. Friendswood Drive.
The cleanup event will accept tree limbs, grass clippings and wood, city spokesman Jeff Newpher said. Residents can also bring metal, appliances and plastic.
Staff won’t accept wet or moldy items or hazardous waste including tires, paint, batteries and oil, Newpher said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.