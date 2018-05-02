Are you ready for some elections?
There’s only one day left for Galveston County voters to cast ballots in the May municipal elections — on Saturday at their local polling places. Voters across the county will be voting on bonds, council members, school board trustees and other issues.
Early voting for the local elections closed Tuesday. According to the Galveston County clerk’s office, 6,704 people across the county voted early, either through the mail or by going to an early voting location.
A school bond election and city commission race in Texas City seem to be driving the most activity at the polls. Texas City and La Marque — which are voting on a $136.1 million school bond — drew 2,805 in-person votes and another 697 votes by mail. Together that combines for 42 percent of the total votes cast so far in the election.
Galveston, where there are three city council races and a school bond vote, drew 2,415 early votes.
The Daily News team will cover elections across the county on Saturday evening.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results will be up online at galvnews.com as we get them, and in Sunday’s print edition.
IMPEACH HIM?
The Washington Post and Fox News both reported on Tuesday that U.S. House Freedom Caucus had drafted articles of impeachment for Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein — the man who appointed Robert Mueller as a special counsel to investigate president Donald Trump.
The Freedom Caucus is a group of some of the most conservative members of the Congress, which includes U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican.
The caucus’ leaders have criticized Rosenstein and the Justice Department over the Justice Department’s response to congressional requests for documents “about the decisions and behavior of federal law enforcement officials working on the Russia investigation and other federal probes, including the investigation into 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s email server,” according to redstate.com.
Rosenstein responded to news by saying “the Department of Justice is not going to be extorted.”
Weber’s office on Wednesday declined to comment about his thoughts on Rosenstein.
“With the recent developments, we are reserving judgment and have no comment at this time,” Weber spokeswoman Emma Polefko said.
Even if the Freedom Caucus formally moved for impeachment, its proposal would still have to gain the support of a House committee and receive majority votes to pass. It would also need to receive a 2/3 votes in the Senate.
In more-or-less-related news, a bill that would protect Mueller from removal passed the Senate Judiciary committee last week, despite opposition from Texas Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
HOUSES OF GOD
A nutty political story out of Arkansas on Tuesday involves a League City house.
The Rev. Randy Caldwell, a Republican congressional candidate for Arkansas’ Fourth District, owns a house in League City, through his ministry, Randy Caldwell Ministries. The house, on Oak Creek Court, received a state tax exemption meant for clergy residences, according to the report.
State law allows clergy to claim the residence if it is “reasonably necessary for use as a residence” and is used “exclusively as a residence” by people whose job it is to serve in the clergy.
The Galveston County Central Appraisal District revoked the tax exemption in April, after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette started asking about the house and Caldwell’s residency status, according to the report.
Caldwell has the right to appeal his tax status, but Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector Cheryl Johnson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she was skeptical of the arrangement.
“I have no problem with somebody gaining riches through their own efforts,” she said. “But I do have a problem with them making money and hiding it behind the cloth. That’s my moral compass versus his moral compass.”
NOTEBOOK
Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, on Wednesday called for Texas to be the new home for the Army Futures Command. The command is an army division that handles modernization of the the military. Last month, the Army announced that Austin, Dallas and Houston, were among the 15 cities being considered for a new command headquarters. ... The National Rifle Association’s 147th annual meeting is in Dallas this weekend. President Donald Trump is expected to speak there Friday. Multiple groups have said they plan to protest the convention, including with a die-in protest on Friday evening. ... Friendswood businessman Kenny Koncaba was named to Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents on Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott.
