The La Marque Public Services Department has moved to 4916 Texas Avenue (FM 1765).
There is no change to city services other than a new address. All operations are normal.
For information, call 409-938-9280. To report a concern or request public services assistance, visit concern.cityoflamarque.org.
— From Staff Reports
