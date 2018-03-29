Galveston County will get part of $5 billion the U.S. Congress allocated to Texas for long-term disaster recovery, but officials don’t know how much of the post-Hurricane Harvey money would go to Dickinson, Friendswood and League City or whether affluent neighborhoods would get anything at all.
The three cities were badly flooded after Harvey hit the county Aug. 25 with more than 50 inches of rain in places. All three cities also have long lists of flood mitigation projects.
The Texas General Land Office is overseeing the state’s $5 billion Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery allocation.
At least 70 percent of Community Development Block Grants-Disaster Recovery funds have to benefit low- and moderate-income families, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development posting in the Federal Register.
Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark is concerned that would leave only 30 percent of the funds for the other neighborhoods, he said.
The land office will have a complete program that includes details about where the money is going ready for review and comments by April 6, spokeswoman Brittany Eck said.
After a 14-day comment period, the report would go to HUD for approval.
“We’ve been working on an action plan since before Congress allocated the funds,” Eck said.
The land office’s Community Development and Revitalization program will administer the plan.
The disaster-recovery money could be used for a wide variety of activities, including housing redevelopment, infrastructure repair and long-term planning.
A large portion of the money would go to restore flood-damaged streets and drainage in residential areas, Eck said. An example would be a damaged bridge connecting a neighborhood to the rest of a community, she said.
Residents in affluent parts of Friendswood and League City are concerned projects won’t be funded in their neighborhoods because of federal requirements to use most of the money in low- and moderate-income areas, Clark said.
After Hurricane Ike, similar disaster recovery funds were split between low- and moderate-income areas and more affluent ones.
“There’s always a low- to moderate-income component,” County Judge Mark Henry said.
Galveston County and its cities need to present a compelling case for a bigger share of the funds for more affluent communities, Clark said.
“We’re going to have to fight like dogs,” Clark said. “This isn’t right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.