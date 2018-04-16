SCHOOL SHOOTING
TEXAS CITY
A Texas City High School student-run assembly Friday will address concerns about school shootings, officials said.
The assembly has the approval of Texas City ISD administration, spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said.
The school’s Political Activism Club is organizing the assembly to show solidarity with school shooting victims in Parkland, Fla., and elsewhere, said Jaeden Johnson, president of the club and a senior at the school.
Members of the club will recite speeches, poems, anecdotes and chants in front of the student body, Johnson said.
The students also will ask for legislative action on school safety, and they will peaceably demonstrate the power of each student to engage in the democratic process, he said.
“We are demanding only our government’s utmost effort to keep us safe,” Johnson said. “We as students believe it is important that we do not let the tragedies that took place at schools like Columbine, Sandy Hook and now Stoneman Douglas fade away from the national conversation.”
— Valerie Wells
