The Galveston Independent School District Educational Foundation is launching its inaugural district school supply sale.
Parents with students at several district campuses can purchase packs containing all of the items on the official district supply list. The made-to-order school pack will be delivered directly to the student’s campus.
Packs will be available at $55 each at Moody Early Childhood Center Pre-K 3 and 4, Burnet, Coastal Village, L.A. Morgan, Oppe and Parker elementary schools, Austin Middle School, Central Media Arts Academy and Collegiate Academy at Weis.
Parents can purchase packs by completing the order form sent home with students and returning it by Wednesday directly to their campus, or to the foundation office, 3904 Ave. T. Packs may also be purchased online at www.galvestonedfoundation.org through July 6.
Community members and businesses interested in supporting needy students with school supplies can donate to aid the foundation in purchasing additional packs for district classrooms. To donate, visit www.galvestonedfoundation.org or call 409-766-5156.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.