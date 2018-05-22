A Louisiana man Tuesday pleaded guilty to robbing a newspaper delivery driver who was working on contract with The Daily News in 2016.
Daniel Phillip Radford, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery, Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said. Radford’s sentence will be determined at a June 29 trial.
Aggravated robbery carries a sentencing range of five to 99 years, or life, in prison, Hill said.
Radford was arrested in 2016 after a 911 call from a delivery driver, officials said.
A 33-year-old man was delivering newspapers in the Copacabana subdivision in Crystal Beach at about 5 a.m. when two men driving a white van passed him, Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies said.
The delivery driver stopped at the intersection of state Highway 87 and Copacabana Drive when he heard a gunshot. Then the van reversed and pulled along side his vehicle, deputies said. The driver allegedly brandished a gun and demanded money, but the delivery driver had none, deputies said.
The delivery driver called 911 and followed the van to the Galveston-Bolivar Peninsula Ferry landing, deputies said. Sheriff's deputies, who regularly patrol the ferry landing, arrested the men shortly after the reported robbery, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.