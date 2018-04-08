Cat Adkins was offering shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky on Sunday. With temperatures down in the 50s most of the day, she figured that some of the thousands of athletes participating in the triathlon passing her by with appreciate a pick-me-up.
“It’s great for running, but it’s probably a little cold out of the water,” said Adkins, who came to Galveston with Big Pistachio, her triathlon training team from Austin. “We’re used to it being a little warmer.”
Most of the runners declined, as politely as they could while on the move, but two hardy souls took on the shots.
On Sunday, some 2,300 athletes swam, biked and ran around Galveston’s West End as part of the annual Ironman 70.3 race. Some of the athletes could potentially qualify for a spot in the world championship in South Africa in September.
But many of the athletes were on the island simply to test their mettle, and many of them brought family and supporters with them.
Around the back of Moody Gardens’ aquarium pyramid, Shelly Williams and her daughter, Addyson, were waiting for their husband and father Kyle, who was competing in his first ironman race.
They’d spotted him a couple time in the four hours since the race started at 7 a.m., when he when he got out of Offatts Bayou and when he finished the bicycle course. He was now on the running portion, in his first of three laps around the Moody Garden campus, and his family was offering to whatever support they could think off
“He came off the bike saying he couldn’t feel his fingers,” Shelly Williams said. “I told him it was fine, he doesn’t need them.”
There were all kinds of signs of support around the course. Some handed out power bars and (non whiskey-based) drinks. Others rang bells and blew vuvuzelas. High fives were frequents and given without prejudice.
One supporter held a sign reading “power button,” and a target drawn on it. Each time a runner passed and hit the sign, the man yelled, “Boom!”
Matt McWilliams, an athlete from Waterford, Pa., said competitors appreciate the support, no matter where who comes from.
“People call out your name and cheer for you,” McWilliams said. “It’s exciting, it’s cool.”
Adkins herself had some extra motivation for one of the runners — her boyfriend, Mark Wignall. Adkins, along with friends from her Austin-based running team, Big Pistachio, had waited hours for Wignall to pass on the outbound side of the course.
Once he did, the team laid in wait for his return trip, about 45 minutes later.
When he returned, Team Big Pistachio was ready and broke out their premade signs.
First “Will.”
Then “you.”
Then “marry.”
Then, Adkins, who was fourth in line, held up “Me.”
It took a second for everyone to realize what happened, because Wignall never seemed to break stride. Adkins jogged beside him to a few yards and then came back to her friends, smiling.
He said “hell yes,” and then he kept running.
