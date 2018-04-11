The University of Texas Medical Branch will be one of more than four dozen agencies participating today in one of country’s largest-ever public safety drills that likely will be apparent along Interstate 45.
The medical branch will be part of a drill staged by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will simulate moving patients with highly infectious diseases into hospitals.
Seven simulated Ebola patients will be moved into different hospitals around the country, officials said, including the medical branch, which was designated as an official Ebola treatment center in 2015.
The drill will include the use of numerous public safety vehicles. The patient will land at Houston’s Ellington Airport about noon and be escorted to the island by a convoy of emergency vehicles. The mock patient will be brought into the hospital and for simulated treatment in the hospital’s biocontainment intensive care unit.
Officials at the medical branch and with other agencies said they wanted the public to know about the drill because it might cause something of a spectacle as the convoy drove south from Ellington to Galveston.
Drills also are being conducted in Oklahoma, South Carolina, Georgia, Idaho and Washington.
The health department called the drill the largest patient movement exercise in its history.
“Saving lives during crises requires preparation and training,” said Robert Kadlec, the health department’s assistant secretary for preparedness and response. “A tremendous amount of coordination, synchronization and skill is needed to move patients with highly infectious diseases safely.”
The medical branch was named a designated Ebola treatment center by the health department in 2015 after a crisis during which three people in Dallas were diagnosed with Ebola, a highly infectious and sometimes lethal infection.
The designation means that if people are infected with the deadly virus in the future, they may be transported to a secured, specialized unit at the medical branch for treatment, which means they would have been safely transported to Galveston.
The medical branch would treat infected people from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico.
The medical branch received more than $7 million from the legislature last year for construction of the biocontainment unit.
The medical branch was chosen as a treatment center in part because of the presence of the Galveston National Laboratory, a Level 4 biosafety research center where highly infectious pathogens, such as Ebola, are studied. The Galveston laboratory is one of only two in the United States. The other is in Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.