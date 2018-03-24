After Hurricane Harvey’s torrential flooding, the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District is holding its first contested election in 14 years.
Board President Harold Whitaker faces two challengers for Position 4. Family law attorney Christine L. Mangle-Smith and former Friendswood City Council member Michael Barker are running against Whitaker, who was elected on the district’s board in 2004.
The district’s responsibilities include reducing chances for flooding by improving drainage. The district, which has an annual budget of $3.2 million, covers the creeks, ditches, bayous and subdivision detention ponds in the Friendswood area and parts of League City.
Current district projects include improvements to Mary’s Creek downstream of FM 2351 and clearing areas of Clear Creek, according to the district website.
Michael Barker did not respond to requests for interview.
Harvey’s damage motivated her to seek office, Friendswood resident Mangle-Smith said.
“Although I know Harvey was an unprecedented rain event, we have had other rain events like Allison that did not cause the amount of damage that happened this time,” she said. “I wanted to get involved and help mitigate and prevent damage in the future.”
Whitaker, who previously served as mayor of Friendswood and as a trustee for Friendswood Independent School District, said the district has upheld its responsibilities.
“I know that we have done an excellent job at clearing our creeks and streams,” he said. “I understand that there is a greater interest in flooding. This will raise people’s awareness with flooding.”
How new developments affect flooding and also communication techniques will be topics she focuses on in her campaign, Mangle-Smith said.
“We need some kind of ability for our residents in our district to report any kinds of water issues,” she said. “We also have to work with the other drainage districts to make sure they’re doing what’s necessary as well.”
The drainage district effectively communicates with other districts in the county, Whitaker said.
“We have worked diligently with our associate communities in the area like Pearland and League City,” he said.
Mangle-Smith wants the election to focus on the issues and remain fair to all candidates, she said.
“I just think it’s time for fresh and new ideas,” she said. “There’s never been a woman on the drainage district court. It would be nice to have a woman on the court.”
For Whitaker, the district’s reliability and strength speaks for itself, he said.
“I know that we have done an excellent job at improving the flow of our streams,” he said. “We have roughly 80 miles of streams and tributaries that we are responsible for clearing and keeping free of debris. We have done a lot of work maintaining our creeks.”
