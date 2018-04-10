The state of Texas will receive another $5 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for Hurricane Harvey recovery, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The money will come in the form of Community Development Block Grants and is in addition to $5.02 billion allocated to the state in November.
Like the earlier funds, the money will initially be managed through the Texas General Land Office.
The latest award will be divided four ways. Local governments will receive $4.3 billion for elevating homes, property buyouts and hardening structures against future storms. About $652 million will be used to help rebuild damaged homes, businesses and infrastructure. The cities of Houston and San Marcos will received $85 million for a mitigation project relating to flooding in those cities in 2015.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.