GALVESTON
A bid to add gas pumps at a Broadway convenience store, which the city council nixed last month, will be back on the agenda next week after an eleventh-hour push by one councilwoman.
The Galveston City Council voted 4-3 in March against an application for a planned unit development for a service station at the Shop-N-Drive, 5327 Broadway.
Council members Terrilyn Tarlton-Shannon, Amy Bly and Frank Maceo voted in favor of the planned unit development, a designation used to allow projects that might not otherwise meet land-use development regulations.
The council has the discretion to put restrictions on, or deny, Planned Unit Developments, unlike other types of developments that meet the regulations.
A majority bloc on the city council voted against the application, arguing it violated land-use regulations and went against the direction for Broadway development an ad hoc committee is studying. Broadway already has at least 11 gas stations, according to the city.
Critics of the decision argued the move was anti-business. Broadway is one of few commercial corridors in the city and the city council had allowed planned unit developments in the past, they said. The issue is on the April 26 agenda, Tarlton-Shannon said.
“He saved all his money throughout his life to invest in this and then we just tell him no,” Tarlton-Shannon said, referring to the business owner. “We have these PUDs for a reason; it isn’t breaking the rules.”
Trong Van Ha, owner of the Shop-N-Drive, was anxiously awaiting the vote, he said.
Ha, 61, has owned the convenience store since 1998, he said Thursday. About two years ago, he tore down his shop and built a new one in an adjacent lot, he said.
Ha, who started planning the expansion in 2014, wanted to add six gas pumps at the lot where his original store had been and open a service station, according to city documents.
He estimated he spent more than $700,000 on construction of the new convenience market and designs for the gas pumps, he said. Ha’s plans had gone before the city council once before and he was told to change a canopy and possibly add a wall around the pumps, he said.
So, he took it back to redesign it and added a sound wall with vegetation growing on it and added height to the canopy, he said. He got signatures of approval from the surrounding neighbors, he said.
Those revised plans went back before the city council last month.
“They still said no,” he said. “I don’t know what I did wrong.”
The service station doesn’t meet the city’s land-use development regulations because it’s a proposed service station within 200 feet of residential properties and sought an additional curb cut, according to the city.
City planning staff, however, did recommend council approve the application, in part because it had been in the works before those latest land-use restrictions were adopted in 2015, Tarlton-Shannon said.
For weeks, Tarlton-Shannon has been lobbying to get the issue back to council for reconsideration, including in a meeting with the mayor, in conversations with Broadway planners, and at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Last week, the chamber and its board sent a letter to the mayor expressing support for the development and asking for a re-vote.
Ha had followed the council’s directions and received support from his neighborhood, she said.
“How much must this man do?” Tarlton-Shannon said.
Voting in favor of a Planned Unit Development wasn’t being inconsistent on land-use regulations because the developments are allowed in the code, she said.
The city council, including some members who voted against the latest proposal, has approved nine Planned Unit Developments since 2015, such as the Jack in the Box on Broadway, she said.
The city council will meet April 26 at Galveston City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.