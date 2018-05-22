Waterfront managers are negotiating an agreement that, if successful, would pave the way to automate cruise-passenger parking at seven lots and 3,610 spaces the Port of Galveston operates.
The Wharves Board of Trustees voted 5-0 Tuesday to let Port Director Rodger Rees negotiate with Associated Time & Parking Controls to install gates and electronic devices for payment at the parking lots. The total cost of the operation would be less than $550,000, Rees said. The Dallas-based company offers parking controls, including installation and training, according to its website.
“Visitors will be able to pay at the gates with credit cards and prepaid tickets,” Rees said. “On a limited basis, the machines will also accept cash, but we are trying to move away from that.”
Even at $550,000, the investment could pay off quickly, possibly in 18 months, Rees said.
“We are spending somewhere close to $440,000 per year to have the same service provided by other people and personnel right now,” Rees said.
Ted O’Rourke, chairman of the wharves board, which governs the port, has for years pushed for automated cruise-passenger parking, arguing it was bad policy for so much cash to change hands.
“I’m really happy with it,” O’Rourke said Tuesday.
In July 2017, O’Rourke said he was turning his attention to automating payment methods at the lots.
The port depends heavily on parking revenues generated from cruise-passenger parking, with about 17 percent of its approved 2018 budget coming from parking fees.
The 2018 fiscal budget anticipated that about $6.46 million of $37.43 million in total revenues will be parking-related.
Port officials in recent months have worked to boost those revenues.
Trustees in March agreed to increase parking rates by $15, to $85 from $70 for seven-day cruises out of the port and $10 for four- and five-day cruises. The four-day cost will increase from $40 to $50 and the five-day cost from $50 to $60.
That change could mean more than $1 million a year in extra revenues for the port, Rees said.
During that same meeting, trustees also settled on a definition for those seeking free parking.
Before officials voted on negotiating for automated parking, Trustee and Mayor Jim Yarbrough asked Rees to bring back any agreement before the board in June.
Rees said he would.
“This is a big move for the port, and it is a good idea to bring anything before the board,” he said.
