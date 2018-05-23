A long-proposed Galveston County hurricane recovery project might be snakebit.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department this month released a report outlining concern about a proposed $5 million project to build a detention basin for flood water along Gum Bayou, which is in an unincorporated part of Dickinson.
Among the concerns: the detention basin threatens habitat of the timber rattlesnake.
The snake is on a state-maintained list of threatened species, and the wildlife department recommended the county take precautions — including avoiding habitat where the animal might live, before moving forward with the project.
The Gum Bayou project has been in the works for about four years, but became a matter of intense public interest after Hurricane Harvey in late August caused massive flooding, some of the worst of which was along the bayou.
The wildlife department also said the project may affect habitat of two other rare, but not protected, species: the plains spotted skunk and Correll’s false dragonhead, a type of flower.
“The proposed project site appears to provide habitat for state-listed threatened and rare species,” the wildlife department wrote. “Such species would be negatively impacted by the project, as proposed.”
The department suggested the detention basin be moved to a different spot upstream from the planned site.
The report casts doubt on the future of the project, which was supposed to be funded by federal hurricane recovery money awarded to the county after Hurricane Ike in 2008.
Earlier this week, county staff told commissioners issues raised by the wildlife department could push the project timeline back, and mean that it wouldn’t be completed until January 2021.
State officials told the county it must complete its community development block grant projects by 2019, or risk losing the federal money, County Engineer Michael Shannon told commissioners.
The county was working to address some of the concerns raised by the environmental report, and also plans to appeal the mandated timeline to state officials.
“It sometimes seems like there’s something new every day,” said County Commissioner Ken Clark after hearing of the complaint.
The Gum Bayou detention basin was first proposed to state and federal officials in 2014, but lingered for years as it awaited environmental clearance, Clark said.
It took post-Hurricane Harvey appeals to Gov. Greg Abbott and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to move the analyses forward.
Those officials might need to get involved again to get the project approved or allowed to take longer, Clark said.
“We’ll see if we can get them to get the Texas General Land Office to make the right decision,” he said.
Adding to the frustration for county officials is that while the drainage basin did not get a clear environmental review, a different project proposed for a different part of Gum Bayou did not raise the same concerns.
That was because the basin project covered a wider area than the other project, a tributary channel improvement.
