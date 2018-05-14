No local elections changed as a result of a count of provisional ballots on Monday, county election officials said.
More than a dozen races across the county were separated by fewer than the 159 provisional ballots cast during the May 5 election.
The smallest margin among those was the four votes that decided who will participate in a runoff election for Galveston’s District 5 council seat.
The provisional counts were released just before 5 p.m., and, even in the slimmest races, no losing candidates made significant gains.
In Galveston’s District 3 council race, both David Collins and incumbent Frank Maceo earned two more votes, according to unofficial results. Collins remained the winner of that race by five votes.
In the District 5 race, Carol Hollaway received three provisional votes, extending her lead against third-place finisher Jeff Antonelli. Hollaway will run against John Paul Listowski in a June 22 runoff election.
Provisional ballots are cast by voters who encounter some specific issues at a polling place, including the lack of a proper ID or names that don’t properly appear on a list of registered voters.
A ballot board reviews each ballot to determine whether it should be counted, election officials said.
The board approved 60 of the 159 to be counted, according to the county elections division.
