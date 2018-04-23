An explosion and fire last week at the Valero Energy Corp. Texas City refinery released four kinds of unauthorized contaminants into the air, according to a report submitted to state environmental regulators.
In a report submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality released to The Daily News on Monday, Valero estimated the refinery emitted 5,098 pounds of alkylates, 13,714 pounds of carbon monoxide, 974 pounds of hydrogen fluoride and 11,925 pounds of particulate matter.
The refinery also released hydrogen sulfide, oxides of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. Although the refinery is permitted to release those materials, the rates at which the latter two substances were released exceeded the plant’s permitted hourly rate, according to the report.
The report estimates the releases that occurred in the 24 hours after the explosion and fire in a fractionator tower Thursday at the refinery, south of Loop 197 in Texas City’s industrial complex.
Five people were treated for minor injuries and health issues after the fire, which was contained by fire crews about 90 minutes after it broke out.
The emission amounts in the report are just estimates, a commission spokesman said. The company is required to submit a final report within two weeks of the event.
The commission is investigating the fire, spokesman Brian McGovern said. It could take up to two months for the commission to issue its final report, McGovern said.
Valero did not respond to a request for comment about the releases late Monday. The company on Friday said it was monitoring air quality through a third party, and had detected some “elevated levels of particulate matter” on the evening after the fire.
The Galveston County Health District on Monday said it hadn’t received any health complaints related to the fire.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle on Monday said he was not greatly concerned about emissions and pollution from the Valero incident.
“There weren’t any air problems that we know of,” Doyle said. “Our monitoring systems would have picked up on that.”
Doyle was still waiting on the city’s Department of Emergency Management to update him on details of the explosion and fire. Officials previously said that they expected to receive a detailed update today.
The types of contaminants released during the fire are typical pollutants for a refinery, although at a greater volume than is typically released, said Brian Zabcik, a spokesman for Environment Texas, an environmental advocacy group.
Sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory problems, and alkylates can be toxic to aquatic organisms, among other things, Zabcik said. Particulate matter, the technical identification for soot, can also be harmful, he said.
“We’re particularly alarmed by the high volume of particulate matter,” Zacik said. “Because the particles are so small, they can pass through the throat and nose and get deep into the lungs or bloodstream, causing significant health problems.”
Winds on Thursday pushed smoke from the fire south of the refinery, toward Galveston Island.
Valero’s Texas City plant in 2017 had a refining capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, according to the company.
The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products including fuel gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, according to the company.
