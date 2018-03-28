The group of county Republicans under a temporary restraining order requested by Galveston County Republican Party Chairman Carl Gustafson has asked the court to remove the order because, they argue, he didn’t have the right to ask for one.
The response filings of the eight people named in the restraining order — Scott Apley, David Buckner, Janis Lowe, Allison Putnam, Kathy Rogers, Paula Smith, Deborah Winters-Chaney and Alicia Youngblood — were filed in Galveston’s 56th District Court on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to court records.
The group was responding to a temporary restraining order the court issued March 14.
In one of the filings, Galveston attorney Tom Dickens, who recently lost a bid for the Republican nomination as Galveston County District Attorney, said Gustafson didn’t have legal standing to seek the restraining order and was trying to use the court to profit by claiming damage by his political enemies.
“He has taken overt, direct and intentional action to convert that ‘alleged’ asset i.e. the right to recover funds, and attempted to convert that $100,000 of damages to his own personal asset,” Dickens wrote.
“It is a crime in Texas to attempt to convert the property of another without authority or consent,” he wrote.
Dickens is representing Apley, Buckner, Rogers, Smith and Youngblood.
A separate answer, filed by Friendswood attorney J. Reese Campbell, on behalf of Lowe, Winters-Chaney and Putnam, argues the court “has no power to control the electoral process or matters referable to the internal issues of political parties.”
The filings are the latest in a months-long controversy over who controls the party. The people Gustafson sued are members of a group he said attempted to stage a political coup in November.
The lawsuit was first filed in February by Moody Bank, after some of the members of the group, who were all Republican precinct chairs at the time, tried to access a party bank account.
The group — which calls itself the steering — argues it had followed proper party and legal procedures to strip Gustafson of some of his powers as party chairman. Gustafson said the group had no power to do that.
Gustafson joined the Moody Bank lawsuit earlier this month as a third-party plaintiff. He sought to block the group from calling official party meetings or conducting other party business.
Visiting Judge Lisa Burkhalter originally scheduled a hearing on the temporary restraining order for March 22. It was then moved to March 29. On Wednesday, the hearing was moved again, this time to April 3.
UTMB GRAD GETS A NEW JOB
Some late-breaking buzz. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin would resign.
Trump tweeted that he would nominate Adm. Ronny Jackson, a U.S. Navy doctor and Trump’s personal physician, as the next VA secretary.
Jackson first made headlines in January when he spoke to White House reporters about a physical he performed on Trump.
Before joining the Navy and working his way up to the White House, Jackson spent his college years in Galveston.
He is a graduate of both Texas A&M University at Galveston, where he earned a marine biology degree, and the University of Texas Medical Branch, where he received a medical degree.
Jackson has worked at the White House as a doctor since 2006, and was named physician to the president by Barack Obama in 2013.
He also served in Virginia and North Carolina, and worked as an emergency medicine physician during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
If Jackson is approved as VA secretary, he would be the second Aggie on the cabinet. Texas A&M grad and former Texas governor Rick Perry is the U.S. Secretary of Energy.
NOTEBOOK
Artist Boat, West Galveston Island Property Owners Association, Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council and the Gulf Partnership for Land Conservation will be host of an Environmental Forum for Galveston City Council candidates from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 16 at Artist Boat’s Coastal Heritage Preserve, 13117 Settegast Road, Galveston. ... The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce will hold a mayoral forum beginning 6:30 p.m. April 5 at Dayspring Church, 2215 FM 626, Santa Fe. ... Call him the Lincoln Lawyer? On March 23, Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady posted a Facebook video of his 2007 Lincoln Town Car passing 300,000 miles.
