LA MARQUE
A Galveston County sheriff’s deputy has been reassigned from his position at La Marque High School after an incident in which the deputy threw a 17-year-old student to the floor in a school hallway and arrested him.
The incident happened on April 26 at La Marque High School. A video — which was first shared with a Houston news station by the student’s mother — shows the final moments of a fight at the school. The video was also circulated on social media, according to a school district spokeswoman.
The eight-second video shows the deputy grabbing the student and pushing him up against a hallway wall. The deputy then grabs the student by the shoulders of his shirt and forces him to the ground.
The student, William Jones, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to Galveston County jail records. The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office on Monday afternoon could not provide more information about the arrest.
The county justice of the peace court where the charges were reportedly filed did not have any information about the arrest Monday, a court clerk said.
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said Monday deputy Justin O’Day had been reassigned to another school while the matter was being investigated by the sheriff’s office.
The move is standard practice after physical confrontations between deputies and students, Trochesset said. The student has other relatives at the high school and the department wanted to avoid any incidents between the deputy and those students, he said.
The Texas City Independent School District contracts with the sheriff’s office for in-school security.
Trochesset said he has seen the video but declined to comment on it. He confirmed Jones’ mother had filed a complaint about the encounter and that the office’s internal investigations unit was looking into it.
“We just want to make sure that the course of action taken was the correct one or not,” Trochesset said.
Jarquetta Campbell, Jones’ mother, told Houston news station KTRK that her son had been attempting to break up a fight between his sister and another girl before he was arrested.
Investigators plan to interview witnesses and review school security video, Trochesset said. Deputies do not wear body cameras, he said.
Jones had been disciplined under rules spelled out in the school district handbook, said Melissa Tortorici, director of communications. She said she could not specify what that punishment was because of student privacy rules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.