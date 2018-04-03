Three projects in the county received $225,000 Tuesday through a Texas General Land Office grant for coastal resource management.
The money will cover two Galveston Bay Foundation projects — one to promote clean boating efforts and another to continue an oyster shell recycling program — and will fund an intertidal transport model at Texas A&M University at Galveston, officials said.
All of the projects will begin in October, officials said.
The grants were provided as part of the Texas Coastal Management Program, funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which provides about $2.2 million to Texas projects, focused on coastal hazards, wetland protection, water quantity and quality, dune protection and shoreline access, officials said.
Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Tuesday a total of 21 Texas projects would be funded through the program at about $1.74 million.
About $79,870 will help fund a Galveston Bay Foundation program meant to reclaim spent oyster shells from seafood restaurants for later use in reef restoration projects.
The total cost of that project is about $133,400, with $53,500 funded through a local match, officials said.
The Galveston Bay Foundation in 2014 started building an oyster reef in Sweetwater Preserve in Galveston.
Another $72,200 will help fund another of the nonprofit foundation’s projects to expand pump-out facilities for recreational boats, expand outreach efforts, increase benefits of clean boating and add more boater waste reports, officials said.
The total cost of that project is $121,200, with $49,000 funded through a local match, officials said.
Texas A&M University at Galveston will receive a $103,700 grant to develop a three-dimensional intertidal transport model, meant to reproduce the physical characteristics of Galveston Bay so that researchers can study sediment distribution and study the effects of Hurricane Harvey, officials said.
The total cost of that project is $172,850, with a $69,000 match, officials said.
Work on the project will take about 18 months, said Timothy Dellapenna, associate professor in the department of marine sciences at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“Without the funding, we wouldn’t be able to do this work,” Dellapenna said.
