In the week since a gunman killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen others at Santa Fe High School, the community has openly wondered what could have led the accused 17-year-old student to commit such crimes and cause such sorrow.
The student told police he didn’t shoot students he liked so he “could have his story told,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
Others, including the accused’s father, have suggested bullying might have played a role.
But psychologists and experts say there aren’t definitive clues, signs or ways to predict that a student might become a mass shooter.
“Clearly they are not well, but it’s an extreme case of human behavior,” said Frank Farley, a professor of psychological studies in education at Temple University. “The problem with pulling out a diagnosis and label and slapping it onto a school shooter is they really haven’t been studied over time.”
Psychology is essentially a study of probabilities, unlike physics, and thus every situation is slightly different, Farley said.
“The way I view it, each shooter is a recipe involving many different psychological ingredients,” Farley said. “The pattern is not the same from one to the next.”
THREE TYPES
Although predicting who might be a mass shooter with certainty is an impossible task, there are some recurring trends, psychologists said.
First, shooters are overwhelmingly white and male, said Kristen Anderson, a professor of psychology at the University of Houston-Downtown.
“There are generally three kinds of kids who do this, psychologically speaking,” said Alan Lipman, the professor of clinical psychiatry and behavioral science at George Washington University Medical Center and the founder and director of the Center for the Study of Violence.
The first type are students who show signs and evidence of depression and have recently experienced some sort of social trigger, Lipman said.
The second type is a student who is psychotic and the third is someone who is a sociopath or a psychopath, Lipman said.
Of the three general trends, the accused Santa Fe High School shooter appears to have most in common with the first type, Lipman said.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at Santa Fe High School, in connection with the Santa Fe shootings.
Pagourtzis is accused of arming himself with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver and committing one of the deadliest acts of school violence in Texas history.
Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to court records.
“He’s been described as bullied by kids and even on the football team by a coach,” Lipman said. “This is someone who fits the classic profile. He experienced himself as harassed and bullied.”
Antonios Pagourtzis, the father of the student, told a Greek news organization he suspected his son had been bullied and Nicholas Poehl, the attorney for the student, has said he is aware of reports that coaches bullied his client.
But district officials in a social media posting denied that Pagourtzis was bullied by coaches, but have not explained how they investigated the claims.
FOLLOWING THE SCRIPT
Although mental health problems have been around as long as human have existed, school mass shootings are a relatively new phenomena, psychologists said.
“There’s a sense that this is like what happens during a riot — one thing leads to another,” said Jeff Temple, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Several school shooters have followed a script that began with Eric Harris, 18, and Dylan Klebold, 17 — the two teenagers behind the 1999 shootings at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., Anderson said.
“I think it’s a factor,” Farley said. “We live in a fame-saturated culture. Students’ heroes are well-known actors and famous people.”
Harris and Klebold on April 20, 1999, walked into Columbine High School armed with explosives, guns and knives and killed 13 people before committing suicide.
The two students were members of a group of outcasts called the Trench Coat Mafia, known for wearing trench coats.
Pagourtzis was wearing a trench coat during the attack in Santa Fe.
“Who wears trench coats in Texas, where it tends to be warm?” Farley asked. “It could be influenced with the Trench Coat Mafia.”
Investigators did not release much information about Pagourtzis in the immediate aftermath, but social media postings connected to accounts bearing his name include photos of guns and provocative shirts with slogans such as “Born to Kill.”
Pagourtzis shared photographs on a now-deleted Facebook page of the trench coat with a German Iron Cross medal and a Soviet hammer and sickle pin.
An Instagram account that appears to belong to Pagourtzis also shows the account following multiple gun-related accounts, including “sickguns,” “gunspictures,” as well as others called Guns Fanatics, Guns Lovers and Guns Glory, representing more similarities to the Columbine shooters, Farley said.
ACCESS TO WEAPONS
Even if psychologists one day have enough data to find consistent qualities in mass shooters, there’s only so much that can be done with that information, Farley said.
“Imagine getting to the point in the national debate where you’re saying, ‘you are likely to commit a school shooting and we are going to lock you up,’” Farley said.
Research shows that accessibility of guns plays a huge role in mass shootings, Lipman said.
“If you have someone going through the peak levels of psychosis and they can get a gun off the wall or get a gun right away from a gun show, they are much more likely to commit that mass shooting,” Lipman said.
While Americans make up about 4.4 percent of the world population, more than 31 percent of mass shootings were committed by Americans, according to a 2015 study.
“People with mental illness are, on the whole, less violent,” Lipman said. “And it makes sense. People with mental illness usually don’t externalize, but withdraw.”
The general characteristics of mass shooters all vary from individual cases, but they all share the common ingredient of firearms, Farley said.
“How many armed guards are going to do it?” Anderson said. “This is ridiculous. We have a gun problem no other country has, yet we feel totally helpless after these shootings.”
