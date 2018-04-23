GALVESTON
Councilman Frank Maceo and challenger David Collins are facing off in the race for District 3 on Galveston City Council, a diverse district covering downtown, the East End, Pelican Island and many of the island’s largest entities, such as the port and University of Texas Medical Branch.
The candidates differ on a number of issues, including ideas about how to expand port operations and the city council’s role in providing neighborhood sidewalks.
Maceo, an insurance agent with a maritime background, was first elected in 2016 after beating Ralph McMorris in a runoff election. Maceo lives in the Harbor View neighborhood. Collins, a former disc jockey who owns a self-publishing services firm, has worked on previous council campaigns, but is running for the first time. Collins lives in the East End Historic District.
Maceo first ran for the city council because he felt too much of the previous councilman’s effort had been focused on the historical East End, he said. The majority of neighborhood funds were being spent in the historical neighborhood and the rest of the district was getting ignored, he said.
“A lot of District 3 was getting left behind,” Maceo said. “There’s a lot of people in that district that live outside of the historic district.”
Collins decided to run to fill what he perceived as a lack of responsive leadership, he said.
“There are many neighborhoods in District 3 that don’t feel like they have a voice on the council,” Collins said.
ON PRIORITIES
For Maceo, the top priorities would be continuing on capital improvement projects, such as drainage and street projects; fixing the police pension plan; and expanding port operations, he said. The pension plan’s unfunded liability of $29 million presents major issues for the city, he said.
“It’s going to take an injection of funds,” Maceo said. “The $29 million can’t be done all at once, but there needs to be an injection of funds. There’s not a lot of room to cut benefits.”
Collins prioritized having walkable neighborhoods, a traffic management plan for some of the busiest areas, improved drainage infrastructure and more community policing. The city doesn’t have a rational sidewalk policy or a plan for street paving, he said.
“We want safe, walkable neighborhoods and want our streets to drain when it rains,” Collins said. “People cannot walk down the streets without having to walk through the grass or get out into the street.”
ON PORT EXPANSION
Plans for how to fund the expansion of port operations, including the possible addition of another cruise terminal, is among the areas about which the candidates differ most.
Maceo favors getting taxing authority for the port by merging it with the navigation district, he said. The merger would allow the port to use the tax dollars coming into the navigation district — typically a little more than $1 million a year — to leverage out for other tax dollars, including a possible bond, Maceo said.
“We’re not talking about an additional tax or an increased tax,” Maceo said.
Before giving the wharves board taxing authority, there needs to be a more robust discussion of the port and its finances, Collins said. There could be potential for public-private partnerships with cruise lines and other business interests at the port to help fund some of the plans before getting taxing authority, Collins said. Harborside Drive traffic issues needed to be addressed before moving forward on port expansion, he said.
“The people of Galveston have never been given a look at why the port doesn’t make money,” Collins said. “It doesn’t add to the city’s tax base. It could be a major employer, but it isn’t.”
“I don’t think Galvestonians want another line item on their taxes.”
ON PUBLIC SAFETY
Both candidates supported looking at ways to increase the police force, at least during some of the busiest seasons on the island.
Maceo advocated for adding more police officers to the department, which he said could potentially be funded by making eligible portions of hotel taxes, downtown and seawall parking, he said.
“There’s nobody that’s going to tell me our police force is up to its adequate staffing,” Maceo said. “I would take every chance I get to add more officers because it’s more officers on the street and more to pay down the pension.”
Collins would encourage conversations with input from the police chief about how to increase the police staff during the summer and high-traffic weekends, he said. One idea could be to hire off-duty police officers from other parts of the county and region to work those weekends, Collins said.
“We’re always going to have a problem of balancing the winter and summer police force,” Collins said.
ON NEIGHBORHOODS,
OTHER ISSUES
Maceo had made improvements in district neighborhoods, including new baseball fields at Lindale Park and street lights that had been installed between Sixth and 10th streets, he said. He also facilitated getting signage near the ferry to help redirect some of the traffic away from Fish Village, he said.
City council didn’t have a responsibility to place continuous sidewalks throughout different neighborhoods, Maceo said. Residents could sign up for the city’s sidewalk program and get on a list to have one built at their homes, but the program shouldn’t be mandated, he said. In the East End, creating sidewalks would mean removing certain historic brick pavers, he said.
“There are options to get you a sidewalk, but the responsibility ultimately lies with the property owners,” Maceo said. “I’m not going to mandate you tear up your historic brick — I grew up in a historic home and have more respect for island heritage than that.”
There needed to be more focus on walkability and traffic management, Collins said. Many people living near East Beach felt ignored because street lights and traffic lights haven’t been added to the neighborhood, he said. There also needed to be more attention to how to manage traffic on Broadway, he said.
If elected, Collins also said the city needed to address a long-term parking plan for the Seawall, he said.
“I would love to see no parking on the south side of the Seawall, but we have to have a plan for what we would do with those cares instead and we don’t have that,” Collins said.
Early voting runs through May 1. The election is May 5.
