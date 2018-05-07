LEAGUE CITY
City Manager John Baumgartner’s annual job review is an upcoming summer project for the League City council.
Mayor Pat Hallisey at today’s council meeting will ask Mayor pro tem Todd Kinsey to again serve as head of a subcommittee that will decide how well Baumgartner met the goals set a year ago.
“This will be the first time we’ve done a performance review based on goals,” Kinsey said.
Baumgartner’s salary as city manager is $193,527. He started working for League City in August 2012 and was the deputy city manager. The council named Baumgartner interim city manager in December 2016 after firing former City Manager Mark Rohr.
In 2017, Kinsey, along with councilmen Hank Dugie and Larry Millican, served on a subcommittee that made a detailed list of goals for Baumgartner. This year, the council members will evaluate Baumgartner’s job performance on how he carried out items on the list goal by goal.
“He’s done an excellent job over the past year, especially with Hurricane Harvey,” Kinsey said. “Everything that happened this year, it’s amazing the city functioned as well as it did.”
In general, council members are pleased with Baumgartner’s performance over the past 18 months and, without having done the paperwork yet, believe he’s done a good job meeting his goals.
“He met them all,” Hallisey said.
Baumgartner sent the council a monthly report of how he and the city staff were meeting the goals, Kinsey said.
The goals included recruiting and retaining employees so that the city has less than 7.5 percent vacancies. The council members also asked Baumgartner to conduct exit interviews and decrease the city’s turnover rate by 15 percent. He was also asked to hire an assistant city manager, to complete a compensation study and start an employee recognition program.
Improving the response times of police, fire and EMS personnel also made the list. Baumgartner was also supposed to improve the city’s communication and gather input from residents.
Another goal was for Baumgartner to implement new processes for vendors and for contracts, and to also update the city’s future land-use plan and its economic development policy with clearly defined investments.
Also on the list was the goal to develop multiple solutions for 20 million to 25 million more gallons of water a day for League City.
Baumgartner’s capital improvement project goals included developing a plan to reach 80 percent of on-time and under-budget projects.
The council members also asked Baumgartner to present a budget that keeps the city at the effective tax rate.
The subcommittee formed today will work on new goals for Baumgartner to meet for 2018 and 2019, Hallisey said.
“Capital improvement projects will probably be big,” Hallisey said.
The council reviews the job performance of other high-ranking members of the administration. Tonight, during executive session, the council members will discuss the job performance of City Secretary Diana Stapp and City Attorney Nghiem Doan.
“We are trying to get where we are not doing everyone’s performance review at the same time,” Kinsey said.
Kinsey is optimistic not only about Baumgartner and the city staff but also about the direction the city council has taken, he said.
“Everyone is working well together,” Kinsey said. “It’s a very, very pleasant time to be on the council.”
This has also been a pleasant time to be a resident of League City with our City Council and City Staff all working together as a team for the benefit of the residents.
