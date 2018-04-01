LEAGUE CITY
League City plans in the near future to charge developers road impact fees upfront to pay for the cost of connecting residential projects to existing streets.
The fees, also called capital recovery fees, would help pay for the costs that come with fast growth in the city of 105,000, council members said.
The topic is surfacing at city meetings this spring as the ongoing debate about how to manage a booming city also includes talk of asking developers to build better roads inside their projects.
The city already imposes capital recovery fees for water and sewer connections. New developments bear the cost that is based in part on estimated use, said David Hoover, director of Planning and Development.
The water and sewer capital recovery fees are going through a regular review to ensure the math is up to date, city staff said. The new fees will be figured later this year after the city council reviews updated master plans for water and sewer, said Christopher Sims, director of engineering.
The future road capital recovery fees will follow a similar pattern. The city will figure out how many connections are needed for how many units. When developers go to the city to get permits for new projects, road impact fees will be part of the process, Hoover said.
The city still is working out what those fees will be, and discussions are ongoing, Hoover said.
“The most important thing is to get impact fees that are accurate and to do that as soon as possible,” Councilman Hank Dugie said. “As new developments come in, I don’t want current residents subsidizing that infrastructure that is going into the neighborhoods.”
Impact fees are the basis for the whole conversation about how to pay for new growth, Dugie said.
“I also don’t want to be unfairly charging new developers,” he said.
Other council members also support charging road impact fees, but some are also asking for other ways to manage growth. Councilman Nick Long, for example, would prefer that developers pay cash for their developments instead of relying on municipal utility districts to sell bonds, he said.
Long is also critical of poor infrastructure that developments turn over to the city.
“I’m sick of talking about things like replacing all the sidewalks in South Shore,” Long said. Oak trees planted nearby caused the sidewalks to crack and buckle, he said.
The city also accepts responsibility for the streets and retention ponds in developments, but a new ordinance now allows city inspectors to have stricter standards so it doesn’t have to accept bad roads, cracked sidewalks or poor water and sewer lines, Hoover said.
“I want to make sure that when we are accepting infrastructure, we are accepting infrastructure that is going to be good for the next 30 years,” Long said.
