LEAGUE CITY
A proposed ordinance would give League City staff the power to deal with critter infestation in an effort to prevent rats, roaches, opossums and raccoons from getting into abandoned homes and then foraging into neighboring yards, animal services manager Kim Schoolcraft said.
City council members will consider a new ordinance Tuesday that would remedy conditions that cause pest infestation.
The city needs an ordinance specifically about pest infestation because existing ordinances don’t address infestation inside a house, city staff members said.
In March, animal control got a complaint about an infestation but couldn’t do anything because of the lack of ordinances, city staff members said. Animal control staff forwarded the call to code enforcement, staff said.
“It was not something they could address because there were no ordinances for them to do so,” planning Director David Hoover said.
It wasn’t just one situation, though, Schoolcraft said.
“There were several instances,” she said. “No one had jurisdiction.”
One abandoned home had a bee infestation. Another not-abandoned home had no running water, no electricity and too many animals, Schoolcraft said.
One issue is that animal control officers can’t go inside an abandoned home, she said.
“It’s more a code-enforcement thing,” Schoolcraft said.
Michelle Villarreal, deputy assistant attorney, also refers to pest infestation as vermin harborage. She drafted a version of the proposed ordinance based on a model from the International Property Maintenance Code, she said.
In April, Villarreal met with Schoolcraft, police Chief Gary Ratliff, Assistant Chief James Spencer, neighborhood services manager Frank LeBlanc and senior code compliance officer Mary Contreras. They decided the city needed an amendment to the health and sanitation section of the city code.
The drafted ordinance would make the city’s code compliance department responsible for enforcing the new rules.
It would replace a section titled “Accumulations of unwholesome matter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.