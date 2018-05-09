Galveston County District Attorney officials Wednesday dismissed charges against a La Marque man accused of aggravated robbery in connection to the December 2014 shooting death of a 25-year-old man, citing a motion to suppress evidence upheld on appeal.
Carl Rankin Frazier, 22, was arrested in connection to what officers allege was a drug deal gone bad, but the decision was linked to a confession he gave before he was Mirandized, said Zachary Maloney, a defense attorney representing Frazier.
Officers arrived in the 800 block of 41st Street in Galveston on Dec. 3, 2014, to investigate reports of gunfire.
Police found Gary Stichter lying in the street and bleeding from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said. He was transported to John Sealy Hospital, where he died a couple weeks later.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Stichter’s death to be a homicide on Dec. 18, said investigator John Florence in an earlier interview with The Daily News.
A small amount methamphetamine was found at the scene when police arrived, police said.
“They came across the kid’s nickname,” Maloney said. “There was nothing else to tie him to the crime. If Frazier had kept his mouth shut, he would have never been arrested.”
Police alleged that Frazier confessed to shooting Stichter at close range during a failed drug deal, but investigators failed to inform his of Miranda rights before taking the statement, Maloney said.
Law enforcement officers are required to issue a Miranda warning, which outlines a person’s right to keep silent and have an attorney present during questioning, before questioning.
Defense attorneys in January 2017 filed a motion to suppress the statement, citing the U.S. Constitution, and Judge Kerry Neves found in favor of Frazier before the decision was appealed and the Court of Appeals for the First District of Texas affirmed the decision, court records show.
Wednesday’s motion to dismiss cited the court of appeals’ decision as a reason to dismiss the charges, court records show.
“The suppressed statement was a major part of the state’s case,” Assistant District Attorney Ross Hill said. “Without the statement, we did not have enough evidence to go forward, and the case was dismissed.”
