A recent ruling by the Texas 12th Court of Appeals about a 2015 state “revenge porn” law could have consequences in Galveston County.
Three months after Brandy Vela, a senior at Texas City High School, killed herself, police arrested two adults accused of harassing, bullying and stalking her during her final days.
Andres Arturo Villagomez, 22, one of the people arrested, was charged with a misdemeanor under the state’s “revenge porn” law.
The law is meant to prohibit people from posting sexually explicit images of others without consent, even if the pictures were originally shared willingly. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000.
But the 12th Court of Appeals recently ruled the law is unconstitutional because it violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and is overly broad.
For now, the ruling only applies to counties mostly in East Texas where the court resides, but other courts may take the decision into consideration in future cases.
State officials have announced plans to appeal the decision, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
PORT POLICE LAWSUIT DISMISSED
A U.S. District Court judge on April 17 dismissed a years-long lawsuit by a former Harris County deputy against the Port of Galveston‘s police department, among others.
Randall Turnage in 2014 filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asserting that port officers had assaulted him while he was guarding a lift machine to ensure it wasn’t damaged by vandals.
Because he was only a part-time reserve deputy constable, Turnage wasn’t eligible to pursue other law enforcement jobs and was only watching the equipment as a civilian and wasn’t compensated, according to the lawsuit.
Judge Lynn Hughes eventually dismissed the lawsuit, however, writing that Turnage imagined malicious motives from all.
“He assigns many bad-faith motives to the port officers, saying that the reports were designed to cover up Galveston officers’ intimidating, harassing and shaking-down of officers from other jurisdictions to prevent them from taking jobs on Galveston Island,” Hughes said. “The accusations are not precise, and he offers no evidence that this actually happened.”
Turnage had been seeking more than $150,000 in damages for the incident, court records show.
TOO MUCH VOMIT
A Fort Bend County couple is suing a major island tourist attraction in Harris County courts, asserting one of the pair was injured when he slipped on vomit as he got off an amusement ride.
Rashid and Farida Rupani filed the suit against Houston-based Landry’s, Fertitta Entertainment, Willie G’s Post Oak and Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier on April 4 in the 157th District Court in Harris County, records show.
The couple was visiting Galveston in July 2017 when Rashid Rupani tripped and fell on vomit while leaving the “Rock N Roll” ride, according to the complaint.
“The fall caused plaintiff severe injuries and he incurred significant damages,” according to the complaint.
The defendants were negligent for not promptly drying or cleaning the floor, according to the lawsuit.
The Pleasure Pier is owned by island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Four trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Asustin Calderone, also known as Agustin Calderone Cruz, 31, on a capital murder of multiple persons charge.
Calderone is accused of strangling his pregnant girlfriend in 2015.
The 56th District Court is hosting a jury to hear evidence against Gwendolyn Bailey, 75, on one count of murder.
The 405th District Court is hosting juries to hear evidence against Kenneth Ray Batten, 53, on one count of burglary of a habitation. The same court will also hear evidence against Jarrett Cardall Jammer, 34, on one count of aggravated robbery.
