Council members today will consider a $468,911 change order on the long-running Calder Road construction project, the third since 2016 and one that would bump the total cost to almost 10 percent over the originally contracted amount.
Most of the money would be used to buy asphalt, city officials said. Because of an error, the city had underestimated how much of the paving material would be needed for the project, officials said.
The order would increase the total amount to be paid to Houston-based Texas Sterling Construction Co. to $8.24 million, city staff said.
The project was contracted at $7.52 million, but two earlier change orders plus the one on the agenda today would increase that total to $8.24 million, a 9.7 percent overall increase.
Residents on Calder Road have been frustrated after years of planning, ongoing construction and delays.
City Manager John Baumgartner is looking forward to getting the project done as soon as possible, he said.
“We still anticipate being done by early next year,” Baumgartner said.
In September 2016, the council awarded the construction contract for Calder Road improvements Project to Texas Sterling for more than $7.5 million and authorized a 10 percent work-change directive budget of more than $750,000.
The work change budget is for minor work changes and change orders that unexpectedly arise because of the actual construction development of the project.
In July 2017, the council approved a change order for $129,240 for additional traffic control. In August 2017, the council approved another change order for $121,761 for waterline relocation.
The change order on today’s agenda will be the third change order. It includes several changes that add up to $468,911. The changes include the following items:
• The company will add seven 4-inch PVC relief drains to 2-inch galvanized relief vents for the Galveston County Water Authority pipeline. This will cost $48,839 and should not add any more days to the job.
• The company will make a temporary fix for a subgrade saturation problem on the east side of the road. This will cost $5,076. A host pipe separated in the 39-inch water pipeline where a manhole was removed when crews installed swage lining, a type of pipe-inside-a-pipe lining, Baumgartner said. The shrinking and swelling of the lining caused a hydraulic anomaly by taking in and dispelling groundwater. This would be only a temporary fix and a more sustainable one is needed, city staff said.
• The company will move and extend the water distribution line for Weyer Street. This work was not designed for this project and was not included in the bid items or contract, city staff said. The special connections and assemblies resulted in an increase of $22,675. To fund this increase, city staff found some waterline and sanitary sewer relocations that could be deleted from the project, bringing the total cost down by $22,820. The total change to the contract will be a decrease of $145.
• The company will use fast-track concrete paving at the intersections of Willow Lane, Weyer Street, Pampas Lane, Oleander Lane, the road tie-in at North Drive and the road tie-in at Holly Lane. Fast-track paving will reduce the inconvenience to residents by one week at each intersection, city staff said. This would cost $32,919.
• The condition of Calder Road after crews installed the sanitary sewer needed more asphalt overlays and temporary pavement than what was in the initial design and traffic control plan, officials said. Also, the initial bid documents contained an error in the calculation of how much asphalt was needed that caused a significant underestimation of the quantity, city staff said. The total change to the contract will be an increase of $382,221.
