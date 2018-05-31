LEAGUE CITY
League City Police Department officials are disputing vehicle burglary statistics two weeks after the The Daily News reported a year-over-year spike in those numbers.
The department had referred The Daily News to LexisNexis for data on vehicle burglaries in the city.
According to that database service, 500 vehicle burglaries had been reported to the League City Police Department in 2017, a rate of about 1.4 a day, according to the LexisNexis community crime database.
Since Jan. 1, 326 vehicle burglaries have been reported, a rate of 2.4 a day, which put the city on track to have almost 900 before the end of 12 full months, according to LexisNexis.
That would be a 74.8 percent increase compared with last year.
But the LexisNexis data is incorrect, police spokesman Kelly Williamson said.
Only 247 vehicle burglaries have been reported so far this year in League City, 79 fewer than reported by LexisNexis, according to the police department’s own data. Almost 50 vehicle burglaries were reported in May.
Police department officials also reported 600 vehicle burglaries in 2017, 100 more than reported by the database service.
The department’s numbers put the city on track to end the year with just fewer than 600 automobile burglaries, down slightly from last year.
About 85 percent of these crimes occur when victims’ vehicles are left unlocked, Williamson previously told The Daily News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.