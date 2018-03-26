Registration for the Texas Police Chiefs Association's Run to Remember: Honoring Our Fallen 5K event is ongoing at https://www.athlinks.com/event/run-to-remember-230306. Registration is $25 per person. Proceeds go toward the Police Officers Death Benefit Fund.
The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday beginning at 56th Street and Seawall Boulevard in Galveston.
The association was founded in 1958 to promote, encourage and advance the professional development of chiefs of police and senior police management personnel throughout the state of Texas.
The group's 60th conference, which began Monday, will be through Thursday at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
For more information, visit www.texaspolicechiefs.org.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.