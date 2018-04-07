Two weeks after Galveston County Health District officials announced thousands of patients might have been exposed to such infectious diseases as HIV and hepatitis at a dental clinic, the clinic’s new interim director said the facility has made “good progress” toward reopening.
Galveston County Health District CEO Kathy Barroso spent her first week as interim director meeting with staff members and reviewing progress made at clinics in Galveston and Texas City since they were closed in February.
“This week, what I’ve done is basically get up to speed on how things are going in the clinic and figure out where some of the processes are so we can see where any deficiencies aren’t being addressed,” Barroso said. “There are a lot of things that have been done, but there are still a few items that need to be addressed.”
Barroso was named the interim director of the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic March 30, the same day the clinic’s previous executive director and dental director resigned.
Her appointment came more than a month after the clinics — one in Galveston and one in Texas City — were closed when inspectors from the Joint Commission, an accreditation group, identified 11 “threat to life” issues at the Texas City clinic, most of them related to sanitation of equipment and staff training.
Barroso expected her tenure to be temporary, she said in an interview this week. The clinic’s board received permission from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration to take the position, she said.
The administration had ordered the health district and the clinic to separate in 2015. The two entities once were both managed under the purview of the health district, but the administration cited federal rules and ordered a split, Barroso said.
Officials have suggested that the split contributed to a lack of oversight or a drop in standards at the clinic, which last passed a joint commission inspection in 2015.
Although Barroso remained on the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic’s governing board as a non-voting member, and worked in a building connected to the clinic, she said she had no previous day-to-day oversight of the clinic operations.
Barroso has worked for the health district since 1997, and acted as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer before being promoted to chief executive officer in 2016, after the split of the clinic and district operations were ordered.
While as CEO she worked closely with clinic staff on issues related to finances and technology — the two groups still have some regulatory ties — Barroso said she wasn’t aware of sanitation and training problems at the clinic before the inspection raised the issues.
“They really basically operated independently,” Barroso said. “I was not involved in the day-to-day operations of the clinic.”
The dental clinics have not yet reopened, and health officials haven’t said when they would, saying it depends on when they can be inspected again.
“I think it could be very soon,” Barroso said. “I just want to make sure that most to the things are in place that could be in place.”
The district has conducted thousands of blood tests in the past week, and hasn’t announced the discovery of any infections connected to the clinic, officials said. But it could takes months of investigation to connect a positive diagnosis of hepatitis or HIV directly to the clinics.
It’s not yet clear how much the testing and response to the issue would cost, or who would be responsible for paying for it, Barroso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.