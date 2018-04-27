A 75-year-old San Leon woman standing trial for the shooting death of her husband on Christmas Day in 2015 was sentenced Friday to 10 years probation.
A Galveston County jury earlier on Friday found Gwendolyn Brown Bailey, 75, guilty on one count of manslaughter after a trial that began Tuesday.
Before the jury’s decision, Bailey had been facing up to life in prison on a murder charge.
Friday’s decision brought to an end a lengthy legal battle for the woman who shot her husband, William Bailey, twice just after midnight Christmas Day 2015 at their San Leon home.
Bailey went before a jury in January, but a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they couldn’t reach a decision about whether to convict her, court records show.
Bailey told deputies she shot her husband after watching him perform oral sex on another man, a close family acquaintance who was visiting the home for Christmas, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Gwendolyn Bailey told investigators that, after she caught her husband, he kicked her and she went to bed, according to the affidavit.
William Bailey went to bed shortly afterward and the two argued before Gwendolyn shot at him twice in the bedroom and twice on the front porch, according to the affidavit.
Deputies arrived at the scene and found William Bailey lying on the front porch, conscious, and sent him to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
(2) comments
She shot him in the back.
Please be more detailed because all I see if half a story and people need to know that he had no go and was running from her she chased after him.
Should have gotten some jail time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.