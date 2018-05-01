DICKINSON
After some residents said the city added insult to injury by issuing more than 60 warnings about debris piles, officials have set May 18-20 as community cleanup days to help those still in need of debris removal from Hurricane Harvey-damaged homes.
Residents who want the city to pick up debris will need to fill out an assistance form, which will be available to residents at Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3, and on the city’s website starting Thursday, officials said.
The city is partnering with Team Rubicon, a nonprofit disaster response group, and Keep Dickinson Beautiful for the cleanup days, officials said.
“The city just wants to make sure we are providing everyone with the options and the means to clean up debris,” spokeswoman Gabrielle Bernal said. “We have followed up with every person we have warned.”
While the citations issued last month were just warnings, residents faced fines if the piles of construction and flood debris weren’t removed within 30 days, city officials said.
Torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey in late August 2017 badly flooded more than 5,000 homes in Dickinson and many residents are still recovering from the storm. City officials estimated in March they’ll need $301 million in federal disaster aid to improve drainage, roads and housing.
By October 2017, crews had collected 135,875 cubic yards of debris throughout the city, officials said. The city continued its collection of debris through February, officials said
After backlash about the citations, the city worked on the cleanup idea for two weeks and officials agreed to provide residents with more disposal choices, Bernal said.
“It’s going to be a cleanup, but it will be focused on people with debris piles,” she said.
The cleanup will address some of the complaints residents have with the city after Hurricane Harvey, Mayor Julie Masters said.
“We are trying to resolve the folks that haven’t picked up their debris,” she said. “We will provide some Dumpsters.”
But the city must stop thinking occasional help is enough aid for the community, Dickinson resident Retta Wilcox said.
“Just help us,” she said. “Better communication is something I think that would help.”
The city is seeking $281 million in federal money for roadway and drainage improvements in eight areas of Dickinson, including the Bayou Chantilly neighborhood, officials said. The remaining $20 million would go toward housing rehabilitation, city officials said.
