After the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School, people have searched for answers about what caused a gunman to open fire on the school, killing 10 people and wounding 13 others.
Just two days after the shooting, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos and suggested modern video games led to more violence. His claims echo those of other politicians over the past 20 years.
“The vast majority (of psychologists and psychiatrists) will tell you it leads them to become numb to violence, to have less empathy to their victims and be more aggressive,” Patrick said.
“Does that impact everyone who views them? No, but it obviously is part of the problem,” he said.
But there’s little evidence video games cause gun violence, a researcher said.
Shortly after the shooting, police charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, with capital murder in connection with the deadly shooting.
Law enforcement investigating have not directly blamed video games for inspiring the accused gunman’s rampage. Police also have not released any evidence that Pagourtzis was an avid gamer, but some classmates have made those claims.
Even still, most academic research that has studied the connection between video games and violence have found the same thing: there isn’t one.
“Knowing how many shooter games a kid plays has no predictive value,” said Chris Ferguson, a psychologist and media violence researcher at Florida’s Stetson University.
While people’s ability to access violent media may have increased over the past 100 years, violent crime has gone down, he said.
Now, researchers have had decades to watch the connection between gaming and violence, he said. While some studies have shown video games can increase an aggressive feeling in people, connections to violent behavior and crime are scarce, he said.
More definite connections between mass shooters are similarities in family environment, genetics and mental health history, he said.
Popular anger against video games like what was stoked by Patrick is not unusual, Ferguson said.
He called it a “moral panic” similar to past claims about the dangers of comic books, rock ‘n’ roll or “Dungeons and Dragons.” Such panics are usually stoked by older people, who don’t have a prior interest or familiarity with the thing they’re worried about, he said.
“It is older adults who are not very familiar with the new technology,” Ferguson said. “Their main exposure to a video game is on Fox News, and it’s the worst possible clip, and they’re offended by it.”
In the days after the shooting, Patrick and others did not let up on their criticism of violent games.
On May 23, Patrick’s office told The Texas Tribune a state incentive for video game creators should not be used to fund violent films or video games. The funds are distributed by the Texas Film Commission, which is already the target for frequent cuts by some conservative lawmakers.
On May 29, Patrick set his sights on stopping the release of an upcoming game called “Active Shooter,” a PC game that would have allowed players to take the role of a school shooter.
The game was planned to be released on Steam — an online games marketplace — on June 6.
Patrick wrote to Valve, the gaming company that owns Steam, asking the game be removed from its store.
“It is painful and offensive to the families of the victims of school shootings and to parents and students everywhere,” he wrote. “As you know, many fear violent video games desensitize players to violence and could influence a student somewhere to act out the violence portrayed in the game in real life.”
Parents from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, in Parkland, Fla., joined Patrick in asking for the game to be removed.
Valve removed the game Tuesday. In a statement, the company said the game’s creator, a Russian man named Ata Berdiyev, is “a troll, with a history of customer abuse, publishing copyrighted material and user review manipulation.”
While “Active Shooter” was unquestionably a distasteful game, the upset over it exhibits some of the disconnect between video game critics and people familiar with games, Ferguson said. The game was not developed by a major studio and likely would have gone unnoticed and unplayed without the attention drawn by the Sante Fe shooting, he said
“It was literally one guy in Russia that put this game together,” Ferguson said. “Nobody would have ever heard of it.”
