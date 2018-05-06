Nine Texas projects are on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers list to receive part of $360 million in funding for Hurricane Harvey recovery projects, but details about when those projects will start and what they will entail aren’t exactly clear.
Last Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated the release of an “initial list” of corps projects that will receive funding through the federal budget that was approved by Congress in February.
The list includes nine Texas projects that Abbott said the corps would begin repair work on. It includes a project for Galveston Harbor and Channel and another for the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which runs along Bolivar Peninsula.
Abbott, who is running for re-election this fall, touted the projects as good for the state.
“As Texas continues on the road to recovery, our shipping channels and bayous are among the highest priorities for investment and repair,” Abbott said. “These projects and improvements will address concerns in a number of local communities affected by Harvey and help combat future flood events.”
The details about the what, when and how of the projects on the corps list are not clear, however.
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District last week said they could not offer details about the scope of work for the Galveston harbor project, how much funding it would receive or when it would possibly start.
“It’s very encouraging, we’re very pleased,” Galveston District spokesman Mark Williford said.
A spokesman for the corps’ national office said some details still need to be worked out.
“These projects have not been allocated specific amounts yet,” spokesman Gene Pawlik said. “Some project estimates will change as surveys are conducted, and as engineering and design is completed.”
While Galveston Island was mostly spared from Harvey’s worst damage, the Port of Galveston and Galveston Ship Channel were affected by shoaling because of the storm.
Shoaling is when dirt and sediment gathers in waterways. If it happens in the wrong spot, it can limit the movements of deeper-draft ships within the port and ship channel.
Port of Galveston Director Rodger Rees said Thursday the port had been working with FEMA and the Army Corps of Engineers on shoaling issues after Harvey, but didn’t have any details about the project mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement.
In its own release about the proposed project, the corps said the money could be used for emergency dredging of shoaled materials.
A spokesperson in the governor’s office said Thursday the state was working to collect more information about the projects.
It’s not the first time Abbott has promoted a local recovery project while leaving local officials waiting to hear more details.
During a Harvey-related event in February, Abbott left some local officials, including Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, with the impression that the state had secured funding for a coastal spine project proposed to stretch between the Sabine Pass and Galveston Island.
However, advocates and the Army Corps later clarified those comments, saying the $3.2 billion that Abbott was speaking off was money for a hurricane protection project meant for Freeport and Port Arthur.
