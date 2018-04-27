TEXAS CITY
Advocates for Texas City Independent School District’s $136.1 million bond are concerned about and working to overcome resentments among some voters about spending money on La Marque schools and also backlash over a campus anti-violence rally.
“We have to be concerned about any kind of wrinkle in the process,” Jose Boix, a member of the advisory committee that recommended the bond, said. “It could create a killer for the bond but I hope not. I am concerned about a bunch of stuff.”
A main point of conflict is the proposed replacement of three aging La Marque campuses that were badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey in late August.
The new schools in the proposed bond would replace the existing La Marque Primary, Elementary and Middle schools, officials said. Guajardo Elementary School in Texas City would also be replaced if voters approved the bond.
Until then, more than 1,000 La Marque students displaced by Harvey attending other campuses will remain in their temporary classrooms, officials said. The school district is putting up portable trailers to create a makeshift elementary school in La Marque for the time being.
The school district now spans parts of Texas City and La Marque after the state ordered the closure and annexation of La Marque Independent School District in 2015. Not all Texas City residents welcomed absorbing La Marque schools.
Many Texas City residents are asking why Texas City voters should vote for a bond supporting three new La Marque campuses, Superintendent Rodney Cavness said.
“There are a lot of people who feel they shouldn’t have to pay for La Marque,” he said. “My job is to try and unite people because we are one district now. We are responsible for the children who live in the La Marque attendance zone. They figure into the equation and we have to offer them the best learning opportunities.”
Some parents who were against the school district’s sanctioning of an April 20 student-run assembly at Texas City High School threatened to vote against the district’s proposed bond.
Inspired by the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Fla., Texas City’s assembly coincided with events across the nation in which students walked out of schools to protest gun violence.
There is a fear that the assembly diverted attention away from the bond’s main goals, Facilities Advisory Committee member Mark Ciavaglia said.
“I think we would always have to be concerned about anything that could be a distraction,” he said. “To the extent that anything is a distraction, that would concern me.”
The bond is essential for the district’s future and the student-run assembly has nothing to do with the bond election, Cavness said.
“It’s two separate issues,” Cavness said. “Grown men shouldn’t sit behind keyboards and type messages with trigger words that divide people. If people have a concern about something, they can talk to me. Spreading misinformation, that doesn’t unite us, that’s divisive.”
Ciavaglia agreed that the bond and the rally were not related.
“I would ask people to consider that those two things are wholly unrelated,” he said. “I don’t see how a vote against the election would have an effect on decisions like the student assembly. Consider those as separate issues and make a decision on the bond election for what is best for our students.”
Some taxpayers have objections other than the assembly, however.
The bond would create an unnecessary burden on taxpayers, La Marque resident Bruce Luerson said.
“It’s not fair for one district to take on the responsibilities of another district,” he said. “It’s somewhat hard to swallow. There’s a lot of downside to this and this is just a big mess.”
If approved, the bond initiative in a May 5 referendum would increase the school district tax rate by about 8 cents per $100 valuation, according to the district. This increase would translate to about $80 more annually in school district property taxes on a home valued at $100,000, according to the district.
The bond is a necessity for the school district and must be passed, Cavness said.
“Some bond issues, there are a bunch of luxuries, but this is 100 percent things we need at this time,” he said. “It is absolutely essential for our future. The bond is not only addressing aged facilities, it’s also going to address safety and security needs throughout the district.”
Early voting began April 23 and Election Day is May 5. The bond proposal will appear on the same ballot as the city elections for La Marque and Texas City.
(10) comments
I am betting that. most people who aren’t voting for the bonds because of the school assembly weren’t going to vote for it anyway. This is just a convenient excuse.
Maybe TCISD should come to understand that they should stop pushing the leftist NEA anti-gun agenda to the children and instead teach them what the Constitution says and the TRUTH about why things were written the way they were instead of allowing the kids to protest over things they do not have a clue about during school hours....
I have no idea what you’re talking about. I’m not sure you do either. The assembly was anything but a “leftist NEA anti-gun” kind of thing. I know a lot one board and administrators and this ain’t them.
This election is about borrowing money to provide our children a safe and functional place to be educated. Whether you support that or not is up to you. People who drag other agendas into this are doing the kids and communities a disservice.
Gary, it didn't help one bit, not even a bit of a bit, that all...that's all...of the OTHER 'assemblies' nationwide on the same day and time and by the same demographic most definitely DID include support for an anti-gun agenda, and that this one went out of it's way to claim to be strictly 'safety' related. That's a tough sell for some folks unless one has a whole lot of faith in coincidences.
Too smart by half is thought by many to be in play....true or not....
That aside, it's folly, imo, for adults to hold future students accountable and limit their opportunities based on what was/wasn't a situation or intent (there's that word again....) in this one case. It's equally useless to continue bemoan the destruction of a once good school district now having to be rebuilt by people who had no hand in the wrecking of it. It is what it is.
This bond issue is a case of pay me now or pay me later...more.
Totally trimmed of fat?
It would be the first bond issue ever, well, issued that was, but the bacground reasoning seems pretty solid to me.
Folks, if you don't want to pay more in taxes, then just say so, and don't hang anything on the heads of a bunch of grade school kids like we all once were as an excuse to avoid the realities of the need for funds for the schools.
imo
Well stated, Mr. Scoggin and Mr. Croix. I have talked with folks who will not support the bond because of the assembly and not a single person can offer a rational reason which ties the two issues together. If I disagree with the football coach’s play calling, I don’t quit supporting the team. If I feel strongly enough about the coach’s decisions, I speak directly to the coach about it. But I continue to support the team. In this article, Bruce Luerson is quoted saying “... this is just a big mess.” No one will dispute that this situation is full of challenge and difficulty. So ... we should do nothing? If this bond election fails, that is what we have done ... nothing... to address the problems before us. I have lived in Texas City my entire life and it’s not a reflection of our community to not take a challenge head on. If folks truly support the ‘team’, we won’t quit on them. Other folks I’ve talked with about the bond election are just mad. Some are mad at the State of Texas, some are mad at former district officials, some are mad at the whole situation. Not a single person, however, is angry at the next generations of students who our district must educate. And the next generations of students will pay the price for a failed bond election. If we truly aspire to greater achievements as a community, how does a failed bond election further those aspirations?
Mark, fact is, I'm pretty PO'd myself about the whole big mess....my now dead old alma mater from 49 years ago, and 'protests' at any grade school level anywhere...
But, ugly as it is, and attached to an even uglier foundation, I've grown rather fond of my nose, and refuse to cut it off just to spite the rest.....
[thumbup]
Wise words, sir. I really appreciate your candor and thoughtful observations in these conversations. We need more exchanges of perspectives and ideas like this. Although folks won’t always agree, we can be respectful of others’ opinions and perspectives. Appreciate you!
Let's hope that rational and clear thinking will prevail. Hoping to castigate the TCISD Administration with a vote against the Bond only will hurt the students and their future. It is that clear. And I will add that it is now the time for all registered voters to please exercise your right, privilege and responsibility - vote. Early voting Monday, April 30 and Tuesday, May 1 from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Election Day, Saturday, May 5, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Do it for ALL our students.
"The new schools in the proposed bond would replace the existing La Marque Primary, Elementary and Middle schools, officials said."
"Director of Communications Melissa Tortorici said that La Marque High also had an opportunity to have a walkout but declined to lack of interest from most of the student body." The POST Sunday April 22, 2018 Page One
http://thepostnewspaper.net/2018/04/21/caveness-shows-great-respect-for-tchs-student-body-neveragain/
Something to ponder.
