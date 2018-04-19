After months of raising livestock, dozens of Galveston County teens auctioned off their animals at the 80th annual Galveston County Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday.
Companies and individuals bid over steer, swine, rabbits, chicken, goats, lamb and turkeys. Only the finalists can participate in the auction.
Sophomore Katie Sefcik and her steer, Thriller, received Grand Champion in her very first show. The Santa Fe student plans to make this a tradition every year.
Before the auction, students dress their livestock in various decorations to make them stand out to the crowd. The money raised at the auction goes directly to the children and their families.
Before the auction, the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Auction Committee awarded FFA and 4-H students with scholarships, as well.
The fair will be open until Saturday. More shows, barbecue cook-offs and rodeo performances are still to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.