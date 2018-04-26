TEXAS CITY
Hundreds of people gathered Thursday at the Texas City Dike to observe the Nave Quasar — the largest oil tanker to ever enter the Houston Ship Channel — arrive at the Port of Texas City.
The 1,083-foot-long and 197-foot-wide crude carrier was on a test run to see whether a Port of Texas City terminal could accommodate what the industry refers to as very large crude carriers.
Very large crude carriers boast 250,000 dead weight tonnage, which is a measure of weight when it comes to tankers, and are capable of carrying huge amount of crude oil in a single trip.
About 200 people, including maritime, industrial and casual observers, gathered Thursday at the Texas City Dike to watch the crude carrier arrive in the port.
But the Nave Quasar’s arrival also was of much interest to the industry. Trade publication Platts reported that the test run was a sign of Enterprise Products Partners prepping its Texas City oil terminal for large-scale crude exports. Platts, attributing reports to its vessel-tracking software and sources, also reported another tanker, the Makronissos, also appeared to be in the area.
The arrival of the very large crude carrier Nave Quasar could signal that Enterprise Products Partners, which acquired the Texas City terminal through a 2015 merger with Oiltanking Partners, is exploring building out the terminal as an export facility, Platts reported.
A fully laden very large crude carrier would require a draft of 75 feet, but shallower drafts can allow partial loading of such carriers with ship-to-ship transfers, according to Platts. In Texas City the draft is about 45 feet.
The large vessel could load the cargo equivalent of four smaller vessels, Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association officials said. Members of the association pilot commercial vessels into local harbors.
“We are bringing it to Texas City to the Enterprise Dock to see if that size of a ship can fit into the dock in Texas City,” said James Andrews, the association’s director of operations.
The test run would allow stakeholders to determine whether it could modify port facilities to hook up the carrier, Andrews said.
“The piping systems, they just want to test the fit,” he said. “We are not doing any cargo operations today.”
Andrews called the Texas City test run a success.
