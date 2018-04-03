SANTA FE
Liam Gage, 2, drowned Sunday in a Santa Fe pond, officials said.
Relatives found the boy just before 6 p.m. Easter Sunday floating in a pond in the 8400 block of Avenue L, said Richie Pearson, deputy chief of Santa Fe Fire and Rescue.
First responders flew Liam in a helicopter to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, where the boy was pronounced dead.
The child had wandered off from the rest of the family Sunday afternoon, officials said. Relatives found the boy floating in the pond, officials said.
