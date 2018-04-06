LEAGUE CITY
Work on four League City roads continues, city officials said.
The four capital improvement projects include reconstructing Calder Road, North Kansas Avenue and St. Christopher Avenue, and asphalting Smith Lane.
On Calder Road, crews continue to install underground storm sewer and culvert drains at driveway and intersection crossings, city staff said. Sections of the concrete roadway are between Ervin Avenue and Willow Lane and at the intersections of Ervin Avenue, Willow Lane, North Drive and Holly Lane. Contractors will soon begin installation of the concrete for the Turner Street roundabout.
Crews have installed box culverts in North Kansas Avenue except for cast-in-place structures at the intersection of Fourth Street and North Kansas, city staff said. The contractor has started driveway work, installing drainage crossings and inlets. Crews will begin installing inlets on the west side of the street so that run-off will flow under the roadway and dump into the box culverts to prevent stormwater backup.
The St. Christopher Avenue reconstruction project is progressing on schedule and the contractor is working from the Abilene and St. Christopher intersection to the drainage area that will feed through Robinson Bayou to Clear Creek, city staff said.
Crews are compacting the road base of Smith Lane, city staff said. Weather permitting, crews will lay asphalt next week.
