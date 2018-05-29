Everyone has had a troublesome co-worker.
But a Harris County man has filed a lawsuit in Galveston County courts against his employer and a former co-worker asserting he was subjected to an especially vulgar harassment campaign, including aggressive flatulence and pinching that made his working life difficult.
Bret Bland filed the lawsuit against Jeremy Pratt and CT Motors, the parent company of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway in League City, May 25 in the 212th District Court.
“He reinforced dominance over his subordinates by regularly entering their enclosed offices, intentionally passing gas and then laughing as they were forced to breathe soiled air,” the lawsuit asserts of Pratt.
Pratt also created a hostile environment by using explicit banter and innuendo and pinching and touching his male subordinates’ nipples, the complaint asserts.
Pratt in February sent a group text message including a photograph of Bland warning he might be a sex offender, the lawsuit asserts.
Company officials eventually fired Pratt, but then told Bland they would subject him to a policy under which he would be fired if he didn’t sell eight vehicles a month, according to the lawsuit.
The policy hadn’t been in effect before Pratt was fired, according to the lawsuit.
“AutoNation management continues to allow Pratt to loiter on dealership premises during regular working hours,” the lawsuit asserts. “While there, Pratt harasses and belittles plaintiff and other former subordinates.”
The lawsuit doesn’t specifically say how much it seeks in damages.
The defendant has not yet responded to the lawsuit, court records show.
DRINKING AND DRIVING
The family of a man killed in a 2017 motorcycle crash is suing a popular Bacliff dining establishment, asserting restaurant employees gave the man too much to drink, which led to his death.
The family of Shawn Michael Rogers filed the lawsuit against Bayou Duck doing business as Bayview Duck Restaurant & Pub, Carmel Bevan, Cherie Stainer and a John Doe server May 24 in the 56th District Court.
Rogers, 48, of League City died in October after crashing on state Highway 96, officials said.
Rogers was out for drinks earlier the night of his death at Bayview Duck Restaurant & Pub, according to the lawsuit.
Employees continued to give him drinks even though he was under the influence at the time, according to the lawsuit.
“As a result, decedent lost control of his motorcycle, resulting in his death,” the lawsuit asserts.
The defendant has not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
BAD ICE CREAM
The 10th District Court Friday will receive final paperwork in a lawsuit against Blue Bell Creameries.
Ursula Burton filed a lawsuit against Blue Bell Creameries in April 2017, asserting she and her daughter got sick from eating contaminated ice cream.
The duo purchased the ice cream in April 2015 from a local gas station, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Burton was later diagnosed with listeriosis and has become lactose intolerant, while her daughter has developed a sensitivity to dairy.
Blue Bell Creameries in 2015 was linked to at least 10 cases of listeria-related illnesses, including three deaths, leading the Texas-based firm to recall products and shut down factories for cleaning, the lawsuit claims.
Attorneys representing the woman in late April gave notice that the two sides had reached a settlement, but did not say exactly how much money was involved.
TRIALS THIS WEEK
Two trials are set for Galveston County courts this week, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Bill Reed, the felony division chief, said.
The 10th District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Christopher Franklin Jones, 38, on one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.
The 122nd District Court will host a jury to hear evidence against Anthony McMillan, 25, on one count of assault of a family member impeding breath or circulation.
[censored] having to breathe soiled air, poor boy never has been to Texas City I guess.
