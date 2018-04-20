LEAGUE CITY
Three large tracts of old ranch land in southwestern League City, which add up to about 4,500 acres, could soon fill with residential and commercial developments.
The tracts make up about 13 percent of the land area of League City and still bear the names of ranching family patriarchs: McAlister, Lloyd and Duncan.
Development plans will go to the city council for approval in coming months, city staff said.
Westland Ranch, a proposed residential development inside the McAlister tract, would add 1,000 new homes to League City. It’s just the beginning of the coming southwest boom, city officials said. It’s the first of what could be many new housing developments in that part of town.
The proposed developments also bring challenges, including their effect on surrounding communities.
“There has to be some engineering coordination with the community of Dickinson as it relates to stormwater runoff that will indeed come from here,” said Ed Poole, a member of the League City Planning and Zoning Commission. Poole is also a former city council member.
Another infrastructure challenge is building new roads and highways. The Texas Department of Transportation will build the Grand Parkway, or state Highway 9, bordering the southwestern tracts. It would take at least five years to build and open the new highway, officials said.
The planned unit developments include plans to extend Maple Leaf Drive and Bay Area Boulevard from FM 518 south to FM 517, city staff said.
In 2006, three separate developers created planned unit developments for those tracts but ended up meshing the plans together for a cohesive concept that interconnected roads and looped water lines, said Mark Linenschmidt, a senior planner for League City.
The real estate market was hot in 2006, the year developers submitted plans to the city, but the market declined in 2007, a factor in the recession that started that year, economists said.
The downturn in the economy is why the three planned unit developments didn’t get developed, and the plans gathered dust.
Now that the economy has taken a turn for the better, the plans have re-emerged.
In coming weeks or months, developers for the Duncan tract will present a master plan for a planned unit development first to the Planning and Zoning Commision and then, if approved, to the city council.
A planned unit development begins as a concept to group together different land uses, creating a neighborhood that can have housing, recreational facilities and commercial centers, inside one subdivision. The master plan becomes a city document that details how that concept will materialize.
Houston-based BGE Kerry R. Gilbert & Associates is working on the master plans for both the McAlister and Duncan planned unit developments.
The McAlister tract of about 838 acres is the smallest of the three tracts in southwestern League City. It would include the proposed Westland Ranch, which is also inside Galveston County Municipal Utility District No. 44. The plans include setting aside land for a future school and fire station.
The McAlister tract includes land that is in both Clear Creek ISD and Santa Fe ISD territory, BGE representatives said.
The Lloyd tract, with about 1,993 acres, is also in both school districts. The Duncan tract, with about 1,705 acres is in three school districts: Clear Creek, Dickinson and Santa Fe. The Duncan planned unit development includes land set aside for two future schools.
George Turski, who also serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission, lives near the end of Maple Leaf Drive. The land to the south of him includes the undeveloped McAlister tract, and he wants the developers to consider creating the best parks possible, he said.
City ordinances require new developments to have parkland, and the proposed McAlister master plan exceeds those, city staff said.
“There’s very little remaining green area,” Turski said. “It’s a good time to plan ahead for conserving as much green as we can and create some additional parks for that area and take advantage of whatever nature we have left over.”
(1) comment
Great! More paving of the prairie to make a buck!
