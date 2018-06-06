LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County residents crowded into a small space Tuesday to hear how federal funds would filter down to their communities recovering from Hurricane Harvey.
A Houston-Galveston Area Council official explained Tuesday how it’s thinking about distributing $59.3 million in federal disaster recovery to Galveston County jurisdictions during a public meeting in League City.
The $59.3 million comes from Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has directed to the Texas General Land Office.
The money would be for cities to buy or acquire flood-damaged property and also to construct infrastructure projects, said Jeff Taebel, director of community and environmental planning of the Houston-Galveston Area Council. It wouldn’t go to individuals.
The meeting, the only one scheduled in Galveston County, was in a room with only 40 chairs inside Helen Hall Library. Residents and community leaders walked through the children’s book section to get to the packed room. Many had to stand in the back while some lingered among the children’s books.
The land office is funneling the federal money to councils of government such as the Houston-Galveston Area Council. The area council, in turn, is distributing money to city and county governments.
For Galveston County, the area council would divide the funds among the cities of Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, La Marque, League City, Santa Fe and Texas City, as well as the county government.
Dickinson would get the largest single amount of funding, with a proposed $9 million for infrastructure projects and economic redevelopment and $9.2 million for property buyouts.
The area council formulated a method of distribution to figure out how to divide the money.
“It’s a draft of a draft,” Taebel said.
The formula starts with data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that lists individual assistance housing registrants in large disasters. It is the best data available at the lowest geographic-level, the census block, to measure the damage from Hurricane Harvey, Taebel said.
Taebel welcomed suggestions for alternative factors in considering which cities get how much money, he said.
“We are open to other data sources,” Taebel said.
Some suggested using a property’s appraised value or using the percentage of damage to a home as a factor in the formula. All their suggestions will be considered before the final draft of the document is completed, Taebel said.
But that deadline is coming up in two weeks. The area council board members will discuss the method of distribution document June 19. The final draft will be posted online at 4 p.m. June 21 for public review and comment.
If a city is allocated less than $1 million for buyouts and less than $100,000 for infrastructure, then the city wouldn’t get those funds, but the county would instead, Taebel said. The county would be free to spend that money in the city that needs it if it wanted to, he said.
Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters brought up concerns about how 10 years after Hurricane Ike, recovery money was still waiting to be spent in some projects around the county.
“Will the Houston-Galveston Area Council include a cut-off date?” Masters asked.
She did not get an answer, but her comments were added to the long list of questions and suggestions.
Others at the meeting, including County Commissioner Ken Clark, talked about the need for more local control over the money instead of other agencies funneling the funds based on data not everyone agreed with.
“How did we get lost in the shuffle?” an audience member said as a small child wailed from somewhere inside the library.
