After voters resoundingly approved a $31 million Galveston Independent School District bond issue earlier this month, district leaders say they’re beginning work on projects that likely will be a test for a much larger bond issue to come.
“Remembering that this is step one of a two-step process, the board and the administration will begin working diligently to show that we take the public’s trust and faith in us seriously as we begin work on our bond projects,” said Matthew Hay, president of the district’s board of trustees.
More than 2,813 voters, almost 75 percent of the vote, approved the bond referendum, which leaders envision as the first part in a two-part plan to improve district facilities.
A specific schedule for bond projects will begin to take shape once several first steps are taken, Superintendent Kelli Moulton said.
The board of trustees Wednesday will vote on an architectural or engineering firm to steer them through the bond process based upon several proposals, Moulton said.
“Once the selection is made, the team will work to prioritize and schedule the items identified on our bond website,” Moulton said.
Moulton and other district officials will also meet with financial advisors soon to identify a schedule for selling bonds, she said.
The $31 million bond package will focus on the district’s immediate needs and will include renovations to all of the elementary schools and $4.5 million for technology and transportation upgrades, among other items, according to school district documents.
Trustees have also recently approved two separate plans to conduct facilities and demographic assessments for about $157,000 to prepare for a second bond referendum.
The studies are necessary because the second bond election would focus on long-term needs, officials said.
District officials have not said exactly when a second bond election would take place.
But trustees say they are focused now on the first bond.
“We look forward to showing our entire community all that we accomplish with this bond,” Hay said.
The bond approved this month will not raise the district’s tax rate, officials said.
The bond is the district’s first successful bond election since 2003 when voters approved $69.45 million to renovate and modernize school facilities.
