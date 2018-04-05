GALVESTON
Despite months of public criticism, Galveston County's Board of Pilot Commissioners had never received a formal complaint from the Port of Galveston about fog delays called by the maritime pilots it oversees, officials said Thursday.
Such a complaint would be the first step in addressing the Port of Galveston's concerns about fog delays and other issues, officials said.
"They have made complaints, but I can complain, you can complain," Kenny Koncaba, chairman of the pilot commission, said. "The way I look at it, if you have a complaint, make sure it’s an actual complaint with a time and day, a vessel, give us some type of thing that we can investigate."
Port of Galveston officials, led by Wharves Board Chairman Ted O'Rourke, have for months voiced concern about the frequency with which port pilots suspend operations because of fog and criticized the oversight board for not meeting to discuss the concern.
Fog delays can be costly to ship operators and are a source of angst for cruise lines, whose ships full of passengers have been, on more than one occasion, socked in for hours by fog as ship pilots wait for visibility to improve.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, and cruise line operators have voiced concern about ship pilots using fog delays to retaliate against ship operators who complain about ship pilot rates.
Officials with the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Associations disagreed with that assessment, saying they’re motivated by safety, not retaliation.
The issue came to a head over the past six months, after the port tried and failed to organize a joint meeting with the pilot board. The fog and rate issues were also a topic at a meeting of the Texas House of Representatives port committee meeting in Galveston in late March.
But, on Thursday, pilot commissioners said the port officials erred by airing their grievances publicly.
"Every time I turn around, it’s played out in the press, and as a Galvestonian, I’m offended by that," said Brad Boney, one of the pilot board commissioners.
Koncaba said that port officials speaking to The Daily News about their concerns was a move that put the pilot board at a disadvantage because the board's legal counsel advised against commissioners responding to questions.
Before the meeting, the port did reach out directly to the pilot board, asking commissioners to consider a series of questions about how pilots operate in the Galveston area and how those operations compare to other ports in the country.
The pilot board didn't seek to answer the questions Thursday. Instead, commissioners said the Port of Galveston should submit specific, detailed complaints if they feel slighted by pilots' actions during fog delays.
Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees, who began work at port in January, agreed that the two sides needed something of a cool-down period. After leaving the meeting, he would not commit to sending a formal complaint to the commission.
"I’ve been here two months, I want to be a mediator," Rees said. "I want to be a person that solves the issues rather than cause more."
Rees did tell commissioners that the port would continue to lobby state legislators for changes to be made to the pilot board, including for the state to add a port representative to the board's makeup.
O'Rourke declined to comment after the meeting, but during it he said he was exasperated by the board's stance.
"I don’t know what purpose the commission serves if you’re not going to do the oversight," O'Rourke said.
For his part, Koncaba said that if the port does make a formal complaint about the Galveston pilots, the pilot board would investigate it.
"They are going to pursue that," he said.
The dispute has some roots in a rate increase proposed last year by the Galveston-Texas City Pilots Association, a 16-member group that charges a tariff on each foreign-flagged oil tanker, cruise passenger ship or other vessel its members pilot into or out of ports in the county.
The association, which is overseen by the Board of Pilot Commissioners, a five-member panel appointed by the governor, does not face competition and has the authority to decide when it is safe to guide ships in and out of port.
The monopoly system is allowed on the belief that pilots vying for business may take unnecessary risks and cause unsafe waterways.
The Port of Galveston, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises filed a lawsuit over the pilot board’s vote in August 2016 to increase rates 30 percent over three years.
They dropped the lawsuit after the pilot board amended the rate change to a 1-year agreement that would increase rates by 16 percent.
At the end of Thursday's meeting, Koncaba announced he was resigning in preparation for a new position offered to him by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
It will be up to Abbott to appoint Koncaba's replacement.
The pilot board is next scheduled to meet in July. Commissioners left open the possibility that it could be a joint meeting of both the wharves board and the pilot board.
