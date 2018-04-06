GALVESTON
Roxanne “Rocky” Hadler is back in her home port.
The former assistant registrar at the University of Texas Medical Branch spent Friday showing enthusiastic festival goers the ship she’s been living on for the past few weeks.
Hadler got her first taste of sailing in 1996 when she volunteered on the tall ship Elissa in Galveston. Since retiring from the medical branch in 2005, Hadler has become a full-time third mate, traveling around the world on different vessels for sometimes monthslong excursions.
Most recently, she joined the Picton Castle in Turks and Caicos Islands before setting sail for Galveston.
“It was fun coming into the Gulf and starting to see the oil rigs about 180 miles out of Galveston,” Hadler said. “There’s a lot of traffic there, and that’s the challenge of the Gulf, but it’s also part of the fun. It makes everyone sharper and keeps you on your feet.”
The other fun of being back in the Gulf? Getting to visit her grandchildren, she said. When Hadler isn’t on the water, she’s at her condominium in the Clear Lake area, where she stays when she’s home for visits with her daughter and grandchildren or visiting her parents, she said.
In all, Hadler estimated she has worked on about 12 ships, sometimes with as many as 52 crew members, she said.
“On every ship you learn something new — they all run a little differently,” Hadler said.
Picton Castle, a refitted 1928 barque ported in Novia Scotia, is one of six tall ships in Galveston this weekend for the Tall Ships Challenge.
Galveston is the first of three ports hosting the Tall Ships Challenge this month, the first tall ship series held in the Gulf of Mexico. After leaving Galveston on April 9, the ships will sail to Pensacola, Fla., from April 12-15 and then to New Orleans from April 19-22.
On Friday, thousands of people explored the ships docked along Pier 21 and Pier 22, climbing aboard mostly historic vessels and learning about a sailor’s life. For crew members, the festival is a chance to share their passion, they said.
Sara Kallvik learned about sailing in high school in Sweden. Now, she’s one of seven crew members aboard the Dutch-flagged Oosterschelde, a 1918 three-masted topsail schooner that’s traveled around the world, usually with about 20 guests or sailing trainees, she said.
Kallvik started on the ship in December with a tour to Cape Verde off the coast of Africa. It took 16 days to sail between Cape Verde and Saint Martin in the Caribbean. There’s nothing more peaceful than being in the middle of the ocean, she said.
“I love that feeling,” she said. “All the struggles or stress of daily life seems so far away.”
The ship’s crew in that time work six hours on, six hours off, she said. There’s constant work to keep them busy, said Maarten de Jong, captain of the Oosterschelde.
“In the middle of the ocean, you can’t call up a mechanic,” de Jong said. “You have to figure it out yourself.”
The Oosterschelde started sailing again in 1992 after a four-year restoration project brought it “back to its original glory,” de Jong said. The boat had at one point been used to haul 500 tons of coal. Now, the cabin of the ship has a wet bar, couches and a piano for guests to entertain themselves while at sea.
Since its restoration, the ship has traveled to the Arctic, Antarctica — and just about everywhere in between, he said. For the past four years, de Jong has been at the helm.
“Being at sea, it’s just you and the elements,” de Jong said. “You don’t have phones or much contact with the world. You’re apart from the wars breaking out or anything else going on. You’re just there and maybe worried about a cloud coming in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.