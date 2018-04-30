TEXAS CITY
While drones might be fun to fly as a hobby, Cindy Lewis considers the unmanned aircraft to be crucial tools in workplace safety.
Starting Thursday, College of the Mainland will offer a class Lewis created — Unmanned Aerial System Training — to teach certifications and requirements to operate a drone.
Students in the class will learn the aeronautical knowledge required for the Federal Aviation Administration’s approved operations of drones.
Lewis, director of the Small Business Safety and Health Center at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute, works with many industrial plants in the area, which is how the class formed, she said.
“I help with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s volunteer program,” she said. “A couple of my OSHA participants at plants were looking to see if they could get some training on drones. They were interested to send the drones in during an emergency instead of a person so it could be a safer environment so they could stay back and get data.”
While the class is geared toward teaching students the latest technology to enhance safety, it’s also about making sure people are properly trained to pilot drones, Lewis said.
“Anyone can take the class,” she said. “The class is designed so someone can pass the FAA tests to become a drone pilot. Because of FAA regulations, we want to make sure people are educated before some people just buy a drone, start flying it and get in trouble. Our initial take is because of our plants, but we have definitely opened it to anyone. If you’re a commercial person or a hobbyist, this would be good for you.”
Drones are being used as a tool for safety, health and emergency management to assess conditions both before and after accidents and crises, Lewis said.
“It is about keeping people out of harm’s way,” she said. “You’re removing that person or worker from additional harm and we can make better decisions and have better information. We can maybe save not only people, but resources.”
Christian Michael Peters, the general manager of drone company Unmanned Eagle Eye, said Lewis’ class is an engaging way to educate people about drones.
“It will tell you about the national airspace, the procedures for doing things and flying drones and all the rules and regulations,” he said. “It would apply to pretty much anyone wanting to get some knowledge on the drone side.”
It’s important that people know drones can be used for safety and not just recreational activities, Peters said.
“That’s where all of this is heading,” he said. “Just on pipeline inspections, the cost and risk of having a manned plane fly around, that’s a risk. Anytime you’re taking the human element out, you are going to increase safety and efficiency in many cases.”
Students will spend the first two days in an actual classroom setting and the last half day working with drones, Lewis said
“Students will be able to utilize what they were taught in the class and then practice,” she said.
As technology advances, it’s vital for people to use aeronautical engineering equipment like drones, Lewis said.
“We can get information faster and make more informed decisions,” she said.
College of the Mainland will offer a second wave of the class Aug. 22-24, spokeswoman Ruth Rendon said.
