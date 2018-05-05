TEXAS CITY
Dee Ann Haney lost her seat on the Texas City commission Saturday, two days after a Galveston County grand jury indicted her on two counts of manslaughter, as Bruce Clawson and Phil Roberts were the top two finishers for commissioners-at-large positions.
Roberts and Clawson got the most votes with 1,743 and 1,579, respectively. Haney received almost 600 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.
Roberts had 44 percent of the vote and Clawson had 40 percent of the vote.
Voters could vote for two of the three candidates. The two candidates with the most votes were elected.
Roberts and Clawson were together on Saturday night as they waited for the results to come in.
Roberts said he was excited about the dual victories.
“The people have spoken,” he said. “I want to thank all those who voted. I want to untap the potential in Texas City, and there’s a lot of potential here.”
Neither man mentioned Haney’s indictments in their post-election statements.
“I am delighted and I think the people have shouted about what they believe the leadership in Texas City should look like,” Clawson said. “We are just going to be doing the things we have been doing.”
Haney, while congratulating Roberts and Clawson, said she felt like she was treated unfairly during the election.
“I think that pretty much everything that has happened to me has been politically motivated,” she said. “When I first had the accident, once they figured out I was an elected official, the situation became sensationalized.”
A Galveston County grand jury Thursday indicted Haney on two counts of manslaughter.
The indictment swayed voters’ opinions, Haney said. She thought it was unfair and argued she had done good things for the city.
“I feel like the district attorney held off on going to the grand jury,” she said. “It’s obvious that it’s politically motivated. It’s unfortunate what happened.”
Haney, 54, was arrested in July 2017 after a collision caused the deaths of two men standing on the shoulder of the Galveston causeway.
Haney is accused of driving on the shoulder of the road at an unsafe speed, not using her brakes and consuming either Metaxalone, Zolpidem or Pseudoephedrine, Petroff said. The drugs are a muscle relaxer, a sleep aid and a decongestant, respectively.
Both intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter are second-degree felonies that carry a punishment range of two to 20 years in prison. A trial date for Haney has not yet been set.
OTHER RESULTS
Elsewhere in Texas City, Earl Alexander defeated Johnny Hollowell, 473 to 132, for the District 1 commissioner seat. The men were running to fill a seat left open by the departure of Thelma Bowie, who did not seek re-election. Hollowell received 79 percent of the vote.
Abel Garza, who ran unopposed, will replace Roberts in the District 2 seat.
Incumbent commissioners Dorthea Jones and Jami Clark were both re-elected to two-year terms. They both ran unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.